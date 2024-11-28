'Changed My Life': Inside Reneé Rapp's 'Very Emotional' Departure From Prime Video Series Sex Lives Of College Girls

Reneé Rapp has wrapped her teen drama Sex Lives of College Girls after three seasons. On the November 27 episode of the show, Rapp’s character Leighton Murray made her long-awaited exit, and the actress recalled filming the “very emotional” exit. This departure comes a year after she announced her decision to step back from the series in July 2023 in a post shared on X (formally Twitter). "Changed my life," she wrote in her post.

Ahead of the premiere of the show’s final episode, Rapp’s co-stars Alyah Chanelle Scott and Amrit Kaur, as well as showrunner Justin Noble, spoke to People magazine about the actress-singer’s "very emotional" exit.

Scott believed that Murray’s storyline in the show was handled seamlessly. "There's a million ways it could have gone, and I really appreciate and respect and I'm amazed by how they were able to do it," she added. According to the actress, every aspect of Rapp’s character, including her love life, friend life, and more, was beautifully covered.

Scott also revealed that saying goodbye to Rapp’s character in real-time was an “emotional” moment. "We got to have that moment that I think fans want us to have. The goodbye scene, but also it gets to end on terms that are positive,” she continued. Scott also noted that it was not a “big explosive” friendship breakup but found the conclusion extremely thoughtful.

Kaur weighed in, saying that she was glad to see Rapp transferring her energy to something that was important to her career. "Life imitates art, and she's [leaving the show] because she wants to pursue her singing career. So I liked that it was an intelligent reason," she added.

Kaur added that saying goodbye to the singer on screen was “absolutely” cathartic, noting that she’s glad they got to put their feelings into words. It was up to show creators Noble and Mindy Kaling to decide the fate of Rapp’s character Murra,y and they wanted to do justice to it.

“She was projecting a different personality than she probably truly felt, and over 22 episodes, we watched her become incredibly confident with who she genuinely is," Noble added.