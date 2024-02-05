At this year's Grammys, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas snagged the Best Song Written for Visual Media award with their Barbie ballad, What Was I Made For? The category was predominantly Barbie-themed, featuring contributions from Dua Lipa, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and Ryan Gosling. Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was the sole exception.

Billie Eilish Becomes 8x Grammy Winner

Eilish's winning track also earned her nominations in categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Music Video. Although she was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Never Felt So Alone with Labrinth, the award went to SZA and Phoebe Bridgers.

The victory added to Eilish's seven Grammy Awards before the ceremony, with a significant number earned in 2020. At just 18, she made history as the youngest artist to be nominated for and win awards in all four major categories on the same night: Album, Record, and Song of the Year, along with Best New Artist.

Earlier Billie Eilish also shared about the big announcement on her Instagram story. The announcement came in a pink envelope that looked like this;

Grammy 2024: Billie Eilish slays in the iconic Barbie Bomber Jacket

Billie Eilish, after winning a Grammy with her brother Finneas for Best Song Written for Visual Media, made a stylish entrance at the main event. The 22-year-old singer donned an oversized, vintage hot pink Barbie-themed varsity jacket from Chrome Hearts, paired with baggy black pants and a crisp white Willy Chavarria button-down shirt.

The jacket featured silver heart-shaped buttons and the classic Barbie embroidery, giving off a snarky corporate secretary vibe. Completing the look with a skinny black tie and skinny prescription opticals, Eilish sported her iconic red and black hair styled to a center part, adding a touch of simplicity to the chic ensemble.