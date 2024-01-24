Why Is Colman Domingo Hoping To Get A Congratulatory Call From Barack And Michelle Obama After His Oscar Nomination? Deets Inside

Colman Domingo scored his first ever acting nomination for his incredible turn in Rustin. The actor was overjoyed with this recognition and was even hoping for a call from his producers on the film, the Obamas.

By Ritwik Arora
Updated on Jan 24, 2024  |  05:09 PM IST |  2.2K
Instagram
Colman Domingo (Instagram)

Getting an Oscar nomination is a very big deal for any actor. The recognition not only recognizes the great work an actor has put through but also validates their journey as an artist. For Colman Domingo, his first ever Oscar nomination for his film Rustin is a thumping validation of his whole journey and accomplishments as an actor.

ALSO READ: Oscar Nominations 2024: Complete List of Nominees ft. Oppenheimer & Killers of the Flower Moon in the lead

Related Stories

Revisit when Zendaya revealed she didn't have 'normal' High School experience; Find out why
entertainment
Revisit when Zendaya revealed she didn't have 'normal' High School experience; Find out why
‘I think all the help we can get…’: When Zendaya expressed her views on how ‘important’ support from men is to uplift women's empowerment
entertainment
‘I think all the help we can get…’: When Zendaya expressed her views on how ‘important’ support from


Why was Colman Domingo waiting for a call from Obamas after his Oscar nomination?

Colman Domingo has been a mainstay in Hollywood for a long time now and has made his name as a character actor in various roles across film and television. The Euphoria actor finally got his much awaited Oscar nomination in 2024 for Rustin.

This biographical drama which is based on the life of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin is also the first narrative feature from the production house of former US President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama respectively. The story of Bayard Rustin was also brought forward by Barack Obama during his tenure as the President by giving him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Honour.

Advertisement

That’s why once his nomination was announced, the Rustin actor was waiting for that ever important congratulatory call from his producers.

"I have a feeling they're in a different time zone but... I’m waiting for that call," the Oscar nominee told Entertainment Tonight after his nomination was announced . "I know that they will call me. So the moment I see 'No Name' on here, I know it's them... no caller ID is either Oprah or Barack Obama."

ALSO READ: 'Feels VERY sus to me…': Fans Outraged As Barbie's Greta Gerwig And Margot Robbie Get Snubbed At 2024 Oscars

Colman Domingo (Instagram)

Why is Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination a historical one?

Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination is not just a great moment for him but is also a major moment for the LGBTQIA+ community. WIth his Oscar nomination, Colman Domingo becomes just the second openly gay actor to be nominated for the prestigious award by playing a gay character in a film.

The other person to do so is also a nominee this year, that being Jodie Foster who is nominated for her role as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad. 

"It means so much," Domingo said of his historical nomination, "not only as an actor, being a journeyman for 33 years, for representing West Philly and Black folks, and Afro-Latinos and queer people. I think everybody was rooting for me and wanting me to exist in this space, and it feels like a great win for all of us."

The Oscar award ceremony is supposed to take place on March 11, 2024. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a record fourth time.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: 20 Acclaimed Movies With Zero Nominations

Advertisement

FAQ

How old is Colman Domingo?
Colman Domingo is 54 years old.
For which film is Colman Domingo nominated for an Oscar?
Colman Domingo is nominated for Rustin.
What's the name of Colman Domingo's character in Euphoria?
Colman Domingo plays Ali Muhammed in Euphoria.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Ritwik Arora
Ritwik Arora
Content Writer

An obsessive pop culture nerd, Ritwik likes to call himself a cinephile. He likes to talk and write about

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles