Why Is Colman Domingo Hoping To Get A Congratulatory Call From Barack And Michelle Obama After His Oscar Nomination? Deets Inside

Getting an Oscar nomination is a very big deal for any actor. The recognition not only recognizes the great work an actor has put through but also validates their journey as an artist. For Colman Domingo, his first ever Oscar nomination for his film Rustin is a thumping validation of his whole journey and accomplishments as an actor.

Why was Colman Domingo waiting for a call from Obamas after his Oscar nomination?

Colman Domingo has been a mainstay in Hollywood for a long time now and has made his name as a character actor in various roles across film and television. The Euphoria actor finally got his much awaited Oscar nomination in 2024 for Rustin.

This biographical drama which is based on the life of gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin is also the first narrative feature from the production house of former US President and First Lady, Barack and Michelle Obama respectively. The story of Bayard Rustin was also brought forward by Barack Obama during his tenure as the President by giving him a posthumous Presidential Medal of Honour.

That’s why once his nomination was announced, the Rustin actor was waiting for that ever important congratulatory call from his producers.

"I have a feeling they're in a different time zone but... I’m waiting for that call," the Oscar nominee told Entertainment Tonight after his nomination was announced . "I know that they will call me. So the moment I see 'No Name' on here, I know it's them... no caller ID is either Oprah or Barack Obama."

Why is Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination a historical one?

Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination is not just a great moment for him but is also a major moment for the LGBTQIA+ community. WIth his Oscar nomination, Colman Domingo becomes just the second openly gay actor to be nominated for the prestigious award by playing a gay character in a film.

The other person to do so is also a nominee this year, that being Jodie Foster who is nominated for her role as Bonnie Stoll in Nyad.

"It means so much," Domingo said of his historical nomination, "not only as an actor, being a journeyman for 33 years, for representing West Philly and Black folks, and Afro-Latinos and queer people. I think everybody was rooting for me and wanting me to exist in this space, and it feels like a great win for all of us."

The Oscar award ceremony is supposed to take place on March 11, 2024. It will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel for a record fourth time.

