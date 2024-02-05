Grammy Awards 2024: Yellowstone Star Lainey Wilson Wins Her First Ever Grammy For Best Country Album With Bell Bottom Country

It's raining awards at the currently underway 66th Grammys and country star Lainey Wilson is one proud recipient of the biggest musical award. Wilson, 31, has won Best Country Album at the 2024 Grammys for her album Bell Bottom Country. While accepting the Gold Grammophon, here's what she said;

‘This is absolutely wild,’ says Lainey Wilson about her Best Country Album Grammy win

While accepting her first-ever Grammy Award, Wilson delivered a rather heartfelt acceptance speech. “This is wild, y’all. This is my very first Grammy,” she began.

The Hold My Halo singer went on to thank her collaborators and co-writer and “anybody who had anything to do with this record.”

“It has truly changed my life,” she added.

“I am from a farming community in northeast Louisiana, a little town of 200 people, and I’m a fifth-generation farmer’s daughter, and I would consider myself a farmer too,” she continued.

Comparing songwriting and making music to farming, Lainey Wilson added, “Everybody that I surround myself with, I think they’re farmers too, but they're story farmers.”

“And it's about getting up every single day and planting those seeds and watering them and watching them grow. And sometimes when you find the right farming community, you can have a harvest of a lifetime, and I truly believe that and think that's exactly what this is tonight.”

Wilson concluded her speech by thanking Jesus, the Recording Academy, and her fans. “I love y’all so much,” she added.

Lainey Wilson bested notable artists to win her first Grammy Award

Lainey Wilson faced stiff conception in the category from Kelsea Ballerini for Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Tyler Childers for Rustin’ In the Rain, and Brothers Osborne and Zach Bryan for their respective self-titled albums.

