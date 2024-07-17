Grey's Anatomy Season 21 Adds New Gay Chaplain Amid Cast Changes

Grey’s Anatomy will reportedly add a new male, gay character following the exit of Jake Borelli, who played Dr. Levi Schmitt, a fan favorite amongst Grey’s viewers since season 14. Nothing specific details about the new face have been revealed yet. The new actor will recur as a hospital chaplain, according to TVLine.

A new gay character in Grey’s Anatomy season 21

With Jake Borelli leaving the show, Grey's Anatomy is reportedly adding a new gay character for season 21. After failing the ABSITE test to receive a peds fellowship, Levi was forced to reconsider his future in the Season 20 finale.

On Monday, July 15, TVLine revealed that a new character, the chaplain at Grey Sloan Memorial, will be introduced in the famous medical drama. The outlet claims that the character will be out and proudly gay. No information on casting has been released, however the role will be recurring.

Two months have passed since it was made public that Borelli, 33, is leaving the show after seven seasons. In May, Deadline revealed that Borelli will make multiple appearances in the upcoming season to conclude his storyline.

Jake Borelli set to leave the show after seven years

Deadline said that Grey's is one of the shows slated for future budget cuts. As a result, series regulars may experience a decrease in the number of episodes in which they appear, and characters may be forced to leave the show.

Regarding Borelli, the actor has played a crucial role in representing LGBTQ+ on Grey's Anatomy. The first same-sex male romance between two doctors on the show was between him and Dr. Nico Kim, played by Alex Landi.

Borelli's storylines on the show partly intertwined with his private life, and he came out as a gay man in late 2018, right after Levi and Nico kissed at the hospital.

"This is exactly the kind of story I craved as a young gay kid growing up in Ohio, and it blows my mind that I'm able to bring life to Dr. Levi Schmitt as he begins to grapple with his own sexuality this season on Grey's Anatomy," the actor wrote on Instagram at the time.

Grey's Anatomy season 20 and Station 19's final season are airing on ABC in the US.

