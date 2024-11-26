Grimes Opens Up About Custody Struggles with Elon Musk Regarding Their Children; Details Inside

Grimes recently opened up about how she had been struggling to see one of her kids with Elon Musk. The Shinigami Eyes songstress, meanwhile, also opened up about a rough past year and how she is currently progressing with her art.

Taking her emotions to social media, Grimes wrote that she spent a whole year being “locked in battle,” where she was subjected to terrible mother's rights, which held her Instagram posts as well as her modeling career as the reason to not have the custody of her kids.

In her X (formerly Twitter) post, Grimes even continued that she had to be detached from the one person she loved the most, “as he becomes unrecognizable to me, with a fraction of his resources (or IQ/strategy experience)."

Expressing her saddened emotions, the We Appreciate Power artist went on to add that during this battle, “I didn't see one of my babies for 5 months,” adding that she is forced to keep her experience from the last year behind closed doors.

In her long post, Grimes also gave her followers an update on her professional life, stating her soul is pouring poetry and pure raw emotion at a high rate, which is simply improving her skills as a producer.

The So Heavy I Fell Through the Earth artist went on to add that she has now even found the creative partners that she had been looking for her whole life.

Advertisement

Showing confidence in her work, Grimes went on to write that she has to make what she is working on right now.

Further writing about how her past experiences have taught her to survive in life, the Flesh without Blood songstress mentioned that she is “grateful for every bullet I caught.”

Grimes might be just feeling on “top of the world right now” as she mentioned that all those things that scared her before feel like simple “child's play.”

For those who do not know, Grimes shares three kids with Elon Musk: daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and sons X Æ A-Xii, 4, and Techno Mechanicus, 2.

ALSO READ: Grimes Flaunts Her New Relationship With DJ Anyma While Her Custody Battle With Elon Musk Continues