Guy Ritchie Assembles Benedict Cumberbatch And Rosamund Pike With THIS Oscar Winner For His Next Film Wife & Dog

Guy Ritchie is all set to come up with another banger soon. The filmmaker has even assembled a grand cast of stars for his next film Wife & Dog. Per reports, Benedict Cumberbatch will be leading the next movie by The Covenant director alongside the bond girl, Rosamund Pike.

Moreover, the already intriguing cast will be joined by a legendary actor, Anthony Hopkins.

This star-studded cast was first announced by Variety back in the month of May. At present the plot of Wife & Dog has been kept under wraps, however, the movie marks Ritchie’s return to the genre he has always represented well on screen.

The Wrath of Man director will portray the world of backstabbing people in the British upper classes, while even touching a few points from his recently released entries such as The Gentleman.

According to a report by Variety, the screenplay is written by the director of The Man from U.N.C.L.E., who will also produce alongside his long-time producing partner, Ivan Atkinson.

For those unversed, the two have previously collaborated on The Gentlemen as well as on the 2021 Jason Statham starrer, Wrath of Man.

Ritchie and Atkinson will be joined in by Black Bear’s John Friedberg as a producer for their next entry.

Meanwhile, the executive producers of Wife & Dog will be Teddy Schwarzman and Michael Heimler for Black Bear.

The movie’s sales were already launched by Black Bear at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Wife & Dog will even act as Black Bear’s third collaboration with Guy Ritchie and Atkinson following their great time working on another movie having a grand cast, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare as well as In the Grey.

Per reports, Wife & dog will begin with its principal photography in February 2025 in the UK.

The outlet even reported that Wife & Dog was a part of Black Bear’s recent lineup at the American Film Market. Moreover, this lineup even included some other superior titles such as Hammer Down starring Idris Elba, and Pendulum having Joseph Gordon-Levitt as its lead.

The list even includes David Michôd’s untitled Christy Martin film that will be led by Sydney Sweeney portraying the champion boxer Christy Martin along with Spa Weekend starring Leslie Mann and Isla Fisher, Leo Woodall, and Dustin Hoffman’s heist thriller Tuner, and more.

