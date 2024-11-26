Gwen Stefani Reflects on Her and Blake Shelton's Initial Dating Phase; Reveals Once Telling Him 'This Is Not Happening'

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s love story is straight out of a fairytale. The pop icon, 55, and the country star, 48, first got together in 2015 while serving as coaches on The Voice. At the time, both were navigating their divorces—Stefani from Gavin Rossdale and Shelton from Miranda Lambert.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10, with Rossdale, was initially skeptical about entering a new relationship and almost pushed Shelton away.

Speaking with People to support her latest album Bouquet, the former No Doubt frontwoman recalled, “We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, everything was on the ground. Nothing could save us at that point.” She continued, “There was a point where I was like, ‘I can’t even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We’re not going to text or nothing.’”

However, Shelton persisted, eventually winning her over with music.

Stefani revealed that to impress her, her then-colleague and now-husband sent her an incomplete song, asking for her help and nearly forcing her to stay in touch. Stefani completed the song, and the pair recorded and released it in 2016 as Go Ahead and Break My Heart.

These days, Stefani and Shelton are partners in both their personal and professional lives. They tied the knot in 2021 after five years of dating.

In her People interview, Stefani shared that getting married, having kids, and creating a family was always her dream, though it seemed impossible after her first marriage ended in divorce. Stefani, however, is eternally grateful for a second chance at life goals, thanks to Shelton.

Over the past nine years, the duo has worked phenomenally well as co-parents to her three kids and as music partners, releasing numerous hit singles. Shelton even contributed to Stefani’s new album Bouquet as a singer and songwriter.

