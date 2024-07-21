Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Traits She Loves And Worries About In Her Kids; Posts Cute Snap

Gwyneth Paltrow is getting candid about her kids! The 51-year-old Goop founder recently took to Instagram for a Q&A, sharing sweet moments and insights about her children, Apple (20) and Moses (18) whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. Taking an adorable picture on a country path, Gwyneth also talked about her kids' admirable traits and her concerns, particularly their anxiety. The actress, who has co-parented amicably with Martin since their split, also shared a cute snapshot with her current husband, Brad Falchuk, and even revealed a funny difference between them.

A glimpse into Gwyneth Paltrow's beloved children

On Friday, July 19, the Iron Man starrer participated in a Q&A with followers on her Instagram Stories and shared a sweet photo of herself with her two kids, Apple Martin and Moses Martin — which she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin — along with some thoughts about what she loves and worries about them.

Paltrow responded to a follower's request for her "last photo with Moses" with a summery picture of herself surrounded by greenery on a country path. Moses wore a deep red polo shirt and tan pants, while Apple wore a red and white gingham dress. For the shot, their mom wore a light blue shirt and white pants.

As part of the Q&A, a fan asked Paltrow what trait she loves most about her children and what she worries about the most. She responded by posting a video in which she began with the trait that her two children share. "I think my kids both really know themselves very well and that's a trait about them that I both love and admire," she said.

Apple and Moses share one trait that Paltrow is concerned about

She explains that anxiety is one of the things she worries about for both of them. "This is, as we know, an anxious generation," she explained.

Following their wedding in 2003, Martin and Paltrow were married for 13 years and welcomed both Apple and Moses into their family. After announcing their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014, the couple has been co-parenting their children amicably. In 2016, the former couple divorced.

In May, Paltrow, Martin, and Apple attended Moses' high school graduation, with the mom of two pictured hugging her son.

She answered another Q&A where a follower asked for her most recent photo with her 53-year-old husband Brad Falchuk sharing a sweet black and white picture of them sitting on a fountain's steps. They have been married since September 2018.

Another video showed her giving a lighthearted answer to a follower who asked what she and Brad have in common. "I love cilantro and he hates cilantro," the actress said.

