'I Don't Care': Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Does Not Pay Heed To What Others Think After Turning 50

Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her clean living, has revealed she’s changed her attitude since turning 50. In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Paltrow said that she doesn't pay a heed to what others think after turning 50.

Gwyneth Paltrow has recently confessed she cares less about what people have to say about her after turning 50. In a recent interview with Sunday Times, Paltrow said, “I don't care, I've turned 50, I don't care what anybody thinks.”

Paltrow revealed she focused on eating well, balancing her gut health and looking out for what went into her mouth. However, she also claimed that there were times when she just wanted to curl up on the sofa, order take-out and binge-watch reality TV.

“I love on a Sunday to not do anything, watch rubbish TV and not make dinner and order in food. I really need one slovenly day,” stated the Great Expectations actress.

Paltrow also addressed reality TV and shared that she found out about shows during the pandemic, mentioning her favourites which included Love Is Blind and Love On The Spectrum. "It's a slippery slope,” said the actress about watching the reality TV genre.

Earlier in November 2023, Paltrow spilt the tea on various wellness rituals as she played a game of Slay or Nay on social media. The Iron Man actress claimed “lemon water, cold plunging and sounds baths” to be a slay, as she revealed she found them to be healing.

Paltrow also pointed out that she’s fond of medicinal mushrooms, explaining, “I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be — and currently are — the next most interesting area in addressing mental health.”

“There's incredible research coming out about these modalities,” she added.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘impending grief’ of children leaving home

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she feels “a deep sense of impending grief” at the prospect of empty nest syndrome, as her youngest child prepares to leave home. The actress said she was bracing herself for Moses, her 17-year-old son by ex-husband Chris Martin, going to college in the autumn, along with her stepson, Brody.

“In the fall Brad and I have boys that will be going off to university,” Paltrow told The Sunday Times in a profile published on Sunday, March 24. “It’ll be interesting to see how the morning routine changes with no kids in the house.”

“On the one hand incredible sadness. A deep sense of impending grief,” Paltrow said of her feelings as they prepare to move out. “On the other hand this is exactly what should be happening. Your kids are supposed to be, you know, young adults who can achieve and cope and make connections and be resilient. That’s exactly what you want. And that means they leave the house.”

She added that it’s complicated to both look forward to and dread such an event. “I’ve been so defined and so fulfilled by motherhood. It’s been kind of the central … it’s been like the central kind of … I don’t know even how to articulate it!” she said. “It’s like the guiding force. It’s what I return to. I observe a lot of my friends who’ve had kids who’ve gone off to college. Your kid … it changes. And, you know, they come home a lot and all that stuff, but it’s not quite the same as living under the same roof all the days of the year. So I’m just trying to be open to what that means.”

Paltrow first experienced one of her babies leaving the nest when her daughter Apple, now 19, left for higher education in fall 2022.

“It’s been a major transition. I didn’t know what to expect, but I knew it would be hard because Apple and I are so close and were together all the time,” Paltrow exclusively shared with Us Weekly in October 2022. “But I had no idea. It was like the worst heartbreak I’ve ever [felt].”

Paltrow added, “I felt like the love of my life broke up with me for weeks. It was terrible.”

