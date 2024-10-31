Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Channels Taylor Swift Style Amid Pregnancy, Shares Heartfelt Update

Gypsy-Rose Blanchard surely knows how to keep her fans updated during her pregnancy. The mom-to-be shared a picture on social media donning a Taylor Swift-inspired outfit as the singer performed in New Orleans.

The soon-to-be mother shared the heartfelt photo on Instagram on October 30, candidly showcasing her baby bump. In the photo’s caption, she wrote, “#28 weeks.”

Blanchard chose to go with a black-and-white filter while wearing a sweater, which was a little pulled up, exposing her belly. She posed while caressing her bump. She stood before her door and looked down, and her front hair flicks appeared before her face.

Soon, many of her fans reacted to her post. A platform user wrote, “You look amazing.” Another individual commented, “Growing and glowing.”

As per People magazine, in a social media video, Blanchard wore a Taylor Swift-inspired ensemble. In that, she mentioned the second day of Eras's tour in New Orleans and her not being able to attend it.

She added that this did not stop her from wearing an outfit inspired by the Wildest Dreams vocalist. She reportedly said this while donning a green sweatshirt and black leggings, which were inspired by Swift’s Cruel Summer track. Blanchard also sported the friendship bracelet, a silver necklace that was inspired by the singer’s Lover era, and Reputation era-inspired petite snake earrings.

Advertisement

The ex-convict added, “I know that I've been looking forward to this concert for a long time. I was really hoping to go, but unfortunately, I just couldn't snag tickets. And also, I wasn't expecting to be pregnant! Priorities had to kinda shift a little bit, but I'm watching the concert on live stream.”

Blanchard expressed being content for everyone who would be attending it. She shared that at some point, she would also go to the concert, but it won't be around this time.

Blanchard, who revealed her pregnancy via sharing a video on YouTube in July, also recently shared a post that consisted of her and beau Ken Urkle's soon-to-be-born daughter’s 4D ultrasound images along with the digitally enhanced 8K image on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Isn’t Sure if He Wants To Return For Season 5 Of The Show; Claims THIS As Reason