'I Want To Be Kind': Gypsy Rose Blanchard Wishes To Break The Cycle of Toxic Parenting As She Prepares To Welcome Her First Baby

Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who just announced her pregnancy with boyfriend Ken Urker, has declared her plans to be a better mom than her own. After considering all she has gone through, Gypsy wants to provide the nurturing and encouragement her child never had.

The forthcoming birth of Gypsy’s child indicates a significant milestone in the healing process on her journey to a bright future. She had broken up with her former husband Ryan Scott Anderson before starting up once again with Ken Urker after several years.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard opens up about her thoughts on becoming a mother

Gypsy expressed in an interview with People that she yearned for the qualities of a mother that her stepmother had, which were kindness and supportiveness. She said, "I want to be kind, that my kids come to me for any kind of advice, just like my stepmother. I have seen how she has parented her children — and I think she's a kick-ass mom."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continued singing praises for her stepmother, saying, "She's supportive and not overbearing. She lets her kids find their dreams while also being able to pick up the pieces when those dreams fall apart sometimes — so that's kind of the mantra I want to live by."

Kristy, who is married to Rod Blanchard, Gypsy’s father, has been one of the paramount figures in Gypsy's life, providing a parenting template that Gypsy desires to achieve. She loves how supportive Kristy is without being overbearing and hopes to create this kind of environment for her own children, where they can have room for their dreams yet still feel nurtured.

Gypsy told the magazine about her traumatic childhood experience, "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. My mother told me I was never going to get married, raise a family, have kids, or do any of that. So, to be here, standing on my own two feet and expecting my first baby, that’s something I’ve reached as an achievement and a personal goal."

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is set on breaking the cycle of toxic parenting

Her mother, Dee Dee, suffered from Munchausen by proxy syndrome. According to Gypsy, Dee Dee fabricated or induced illness in her as a way of gaining attention or sympathy from others.

In 2015, Gypsy was found guilty of second-degree murder after plotting the murder of her mother. She was released on parole in December 2023 after serving more than eight years behind bars. This experience changed Gypsy’s thoughts about becoming a mother and made her realize how important it was to break free from abuse and neglect.

She told the aforementioned outlet, "The way my mother parented me is definitely not the way I'm going to be. We always say for the next generation, we want to be better than we were raised. And so, for me, I think that couldn't be any more truthful. I have learned from the experience of the trauma of everything not to do."

She is determined to raise her kids differently from the way she was raised. Her past experiences have taught her significantly, and she is committed to ensuring that her forthcoming baby senses affectionate care throughout their lifetime, preventing any recurrence of the trauma she endured.

