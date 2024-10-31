Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Isn’t Sure if He Wants To Return For Season 5 Of The Show; Claims THIS As Reason

Lucas Bravo is questioning the future of his character in Emily in Paris. The actor who plays the role of Gabriel in the Netflix series revealed that after playing the role for 4 seasons and the storyline going places, he feels to have lost the connection with the character.

In conversation with Indie Wire, the French actor shared that he isn’t sure if he wants to return to the show for season 5. Bravo stated that while he had fun playing the chef in the first season, it kind of feels distant now and “not fun to shoot.”

Elaborating on his statements, Bravo told the media portal, "The 'sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season 1 and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take.” He further added, "I’ve never been so far away from him."

As per the plot of Emily in Paris, Gabriel has been one of the love interests of Emily, played by Lily Collins. While the duo has been in an on-and-off relationship throughout the seasons, the last season ended with the chef yet again missing his chance with Emily Cooper.

Speaking further about his character, Bravo shared, "I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy; everybody is having fun around me; everybody is jumping around; and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

While opening up on his plans to return for season 5, the actor also revealed that his contract ended with season 4. He further revealed that there has been no space for improvisations on the sets.

Amidst all of the statements, the actor shared that he is loving the show and has got a lot of opportunities because of the Netflix series. He concluded by saying, "I love the show. It started everything for me. I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something, you want it to be... you want the best version of it. I’m not going to lie; I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking."

All episodes of Emily in Paris season 4 are available to stream on Netflix.

