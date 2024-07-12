Gypsy Rose Blanchard Faces Legal Issues Regarding Paternity Of Her Baby Which Is Presumed To Be Her Ex Ryan's Child By Law

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is troubled by a Louisiana law that is complicating matters regarding her pregnancy, prompting her to expedite the divorce process between her and her former husband, Ryan Anderson. Gypsy recently announced that she and her ex-fiance-turned-new beau, Ken Urker, are expecting their first child together.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard's pregnancy brings her legal troubles

While Gypsy is trying to move on from her estranged husband, Ryan Anderson, the law seems to not be in her favor at the moment. Gypsy and Ken will soon be parents. However, a particular law in Louisiana makes things more complicated.

According to this law, if a child is conceived while the mother is married to someone other than the biological father, or if she has been divorced for less than 300 days at the time of the child's birth, then an estranged husband or ex-husband becomes the presumed father.

This means that according to legal perspective, Ryan will be listed as her baby’s dad on their birth certificate but Gypsy explains that Ken is the actual biological dad.

As per TMZ, her reportedly giving Anderson heads-up about being pregnant before announcing it publicly was devastating since he was hoping they could reconcile.

What would Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Ken Urker do next?

To sort out this matter, Ken would have to get a paternity test done through DNA. Even though Gypsy and Ryan have not finished their divorce yet and Gypsy is already pregnant, even if they could get the divorce papers signed now, it would still require a paternity test.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, the procedure needed to accomplish this task is simple: all three people involved, i.e., Gypsy, Ryan, and Ken, need to sign one document among themselves. Gypsy and Ken must provide evidence that Ken is indeed the child's father via DNA testing. Reportedly, Gypsy knows about this rule and believes hastening its realization might also assist the divorce process, albeit aware of the accompanying DNA tests.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard took to Instagram to reveal that her and Ken Urker's baby is due in January 2025.

