Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Announce Engagement With Romantic Beachside Proposal Picture; See HERE

Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen are engaged. On Friday, November 29, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse actress, 27, and the Buffalo Bills quarterback, 28, announced that they’ll be getting married soon after getting engaged last week.

The couple shared a romantic picture of Allen down on one knee in front of Steinfeld, both surrounded by an arch of pink and red roses in front of what appeared to be a beach. The post came with just a date as the caption: November 22.

The comments section soon welcomed well wishes from the pair’s family, friends, and fans, including several of Allen’s past and present Bills teammates and fellow footballers such as Taiwan Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Isaiah McKenzie.

“Congrats, brother!!!” Actor Chad Michael Murray, who grew up in the Buffalo area, wrote under the post.

The Bills organization also congratulated their star player on his engagement through the team’s official Instagram account, commenting, “LET’S GOOOOOO!!” On X, the Bills account wrote, “Congratulations to @JoshAllenQB and @HaileeSteinfeld on their engagement.”

A source close to the couple told People that their families are excited about the engagement news, as they have seen the duo head over heels in love from the start. “Their families are thrilled,” the tipster shared.

Steinfeld and Allen were first linked in May 2023, shortly after rumors of the NFL star’s breakup with Brittany Williams circulated. A source later confirmed their relationship to the aforementioned outlet, sharing at the time that the new couple was having fun while not letting public scrutiny of their connection weigh them down.

By August 2023, Steinfeld and Allen’s relationship was unofficially confirmed. Allen, appearing on the Pardon My Take podcast, obliquely talked about some of the challenges the pair faced while trying to date secretly. During the conversation, Allen was asked if he had seen headlines about him making out with his girlfriend.

“The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he responded. Allen also shared how a photographer once got on a boat in an attempt to snap a shot of him and Steinfeld, breaching their privacy and making them concerned for their safety.

In October 2023, the couple made their first public appearance together at an NFL game in Buffalo. That same month, Steinfeld also spent time with Allen’s mother, shopping at the Leveled Up Buffalo show in East Aurora, N.Y.

The pair’s next big step in their relationship came in July 2024, when they went Instagram official. Allen, at the time, posted a snap of himself and Steinfeld embracing in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

