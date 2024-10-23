Hailee Steinfeld Reveals She And Boyfriend Josh Allen Escaped 'Bad Omen' In Relationship By Doing THIS Simple Ritual

Hailee Steinfeld surely plans to continue her loving relationship with her boyfriend, Josh Allen. Meanwhile, the pop star is also aware of how to not let anyone or anything get in between this strong bond.

Recently, in a conversation with Beau Society, Steinfeld opened up about a past incident that she shared with Allen.

Per the outlet, the Bumblebee actress, 27, recalled that she had to figure out a way to avoid a “bad omen” that could have entered her relationship. Steinfeld then stated that the incident had happened when both Allen and the Capital Letters singer had bought each other the same gift for one Christmas.

“I got this knife for Josh last year for Christmas because cooking is something we love to do together,” Steinfeld stated per Sports Illustrated. She then continued that the Buffalo Bills quarterback had got her the same knife but in a different color.

When the two exchanged their knives, Allen had told the singer-actress, “There's an old wive's tale that if you gift your significant other a knife, you have to pay for it; otherwise, it signifies the severing of a relationship,” Steinfeld stated.

To break this bad omen that might have affected their relationship, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse voice actress then added that she and Allen had “exchanged quarters.”

Further, the singer stated that she loves the knife. She accepted the fact that she doesn't know much about a chef’s knife and said that she feels “official” looking at the gift from her sports icon partner.

For those who do not know, the Rock Bottom artist and Allen were first spotted together in New York City in May 2023.

Soon the couple then made their first public appearance together in October 2023 at the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres' season opener, when the team faced the New York Rangers.

Per PEOPLE, who reported the words of a source, the pair happen to be in a "serious relationship.”

In January of this year, they both were then photographed in Laguna Niguel, California.

