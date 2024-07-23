Hailey Bieber Reveals Why She Hid Her Pregnancy For Six Months Before Announcing It: 'Didn’t Feel Good....'

Hailey Bieber recently revealed why she chose to keep her pregnancy hidden from the public for six months. The 27-year-old model shared that she could have kept the news under wraps 'until the end,' but it felt like she was hiding a big 'secret.' Hailey and her husband, Justin Bieber, announced in May that they are expecting their first child together by sharing pictures of her growing baby bump on social media.

Hailey Bieber reveals why she hid her pregnancy for six months

In a recent interview with W magazine for their new cover story, Hailey Bieber shared details of her pregnancy journey. Bieber, who is expecting her first baby with Justin Bieber, explained she managed to keep her pregnancy secret for a long time, expressing that she "stayed small for a long time." She added she didn’t have a noticeable belly "until I was six months pregnant, which was when I announced it."

The Rhode creator further mentioned that she probably could have kept the news under wraps "until the end" before admitting that she didn't "enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly." Bieber said she felt like she "was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good," noting she wanted the "freedom" to go out and enjoy her life.

Hailey Bieber also shared how the beginning of her pregnancy period "was super emotional" for her. She explained, "Like, ‘I love this human so much. How can I possibly bring someone else into this?’" adding, "I’m trying to soak in these days of it being Justin and me, just the two of us.”



Hailey Bieber reflects on the scrutiny she has received since marrying Justin Bieber

During her conversation with the outlet, Hailey Bieber also shared her views about the criticism she has received since marrying world-famous pop singer Justin Bieber. Even before her pregnancy, there were constant rumors about their alleged split. Bieber said people have made her feel "bad" about her relationship with him since "day one" and often trolled her with comments like "they’re falling apart, they hate each other, they’re getting divorced."

She mentioned that it made her feel like people don't want to believe they're "happy" in their married life. Bieber said she tried to act like it didn’t bother her and thought she would get used to it at a certain point, but she now realizes "that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have been married since September 30, 2019. The couple will soon welcome their first child together.