Hailey Bieber Shares A Glimpse Of His Son Jake Blues For The First Time After His Birth Amid Halloween Celebrations; SEE HERE

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber in August. On the occasion of Halloween, Hailey shared a glimpse of her baby boy for the first time after his birth.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Rhode founder shared a picture of Jack’s two little feet wrapped up in his purple socks and a sticker that read, “I Voted,” on one of his feet. Alongside the picture, Bieber also left a note that stated, “Happy Halloween! Get out there and vote.”

While it is the first time that the fans of the Hollywood couple got to see a glimpse of their baby boy, Hailey often posted the pieces of jewelry she got customised for his son.

On one of the TikTok videos shared by the runway model, she showed off a gold bracelet with the letters JBB engraved on it. Another bracelet too, which the actress-model showed off in a video, had Jack Blues written on a horizontal plate.

Moreover, a necklace that appeared in an Instagram story revealed the letters JBB written and arranged in a subtle way.

On the occasion of their son’s birth, both Justin and Hailey took to their social media platforms to announce the happy news. At the time, the couple shared a picture of the new mom holding her son’s foot. In the caption, they wrote, "WELCOME HOME, JACK BLUES BIEBER."

Following the birth of his son, the Baby singer too has been sharing a sneak peek into his daily routine as a father. In a carousel posted by the musician, one of the pictures included him holding a coffee mug, which read “Papa Bear.”

Meanwhile, the couple has followed Justin’s family tradition of naming the newborn with the J and B initials. Apart from the singer, his dad too had been named following the generations.

Speaking over the couple embracing parenthood, sources close to the pair revealed to various media portals that Bieber is "already a great dad." One of the other sources shared, "The pregnancy was something that they very much wished and prayed for. The day they found out that Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got married in 2018.

