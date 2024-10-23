‘It’s The Little Things’: Justin Bieber Bought Wife Hailey THIS Gift For ‘No Reason’; SEE Here

Justin Bieber is all about showing love through tiny gestures! The proud wife Hailey took to Instagram to gush about her husband who had bought her a gift for no reason. On Tuesday, October 22, the Rhode Beaty founder shared a picture of a plant on her Instagram story and wrote, “@justinbieber bought me a plant for no reason,” adding “It’s the little things.”

The plant was positioned in a teal pot, and placed on a table directly under the sunlight.

The Peaches singer’s sweet gesture comes after he teased working on new music with a carousel of photos including one of him and Hailey leaning closer for a kiss. It also included pictures of him playing pianos and keyboards and experimenting with soundboards.

The couple welcomed their first child, son Jack Blues in August, and based on an insider source PEOPLE reported they have been in a “happy bubble” since welcoming their baby. "They seem even more in love since the baby arrived."

According to the source, the new mom is “feeling great” and her husband is "encouraging her to catch up with friends." Moreover, the Grammy-winning singer wants to focus on being a dad and husband.

As for the music releases, the Baby singer released his last album Justice in 2021, which marked his seventh studio album since his debut album in 2010. On October 19, the Baby singer appeared on stage during Don Toliver’s Los Angeles concert and the model was there to support and cheer him on.

During the show which took place at the Crypto.com Arena, Justin surprised fans by appearing alongside Toliver with a live performance of their song Private Landing. Their friend Lori Harvey shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the Stay singer — who had donned a black hoodie with a white beanie and black glasses — performing next to Toliver on the latter’s Hardstone Psycho tour.