Justin Bieber Bashes His Former Business Managers For Mismanagement Of Money; Might Take Legal Action

Justin Bieber has no intention of forgiving some of his former managers for grossly squandering his money and incurring losses. Sources informed TMZ that the Sorry singer has been upset for many years over his managers’ mismanagement and bad financial decisions, which resulted in him losing a ton of money. Sources also claim that Bieber is considering legal action.

Although it’s unclear how many managers are on his radar, sources have confirmed that there are more than one. The exact amount of loss incurred by the singer is unclear, but it is allegedly huge. He intends to file a lawsuit against the alleged offenders.

Meanwhile, some members of his current management team are split about his decision; some want the singer to sue, while others don’t. That being said, Bieber has definitely not gone broke! In January 2023, he sold his music catalog for $200 million and flew all the way to India to perform at a wedding for a whopping $10 million.

This came after his name was embroiled in his former mentor Diddy’s legal troubles. Reports claimed that the singer has been mentally struggling since Diddy’s arrest over charges of sex trafficking, abuse, assault, and more. “Justin is in a hard place mentally right now,” a source told Us Weekly. “He has such a history with Diddy, and the allegations against him have been hard to process,” the source added.

As for his music, Biber released his last solo music album, Justice, in 2021. However, on Sunday, October 20, he shared a Carousel of photos that showed glimpses of him playing piano, potentially hinting at a new album or single. On Saturday, October 19, Justin surprised fans by appearing next to Don Toliver during his recent concert in Crypto Arena.

Bieber entered the stage dressed in a white beanie, black hoodie, and black glasses and performed their famous track Private Landing together. "Make some noise for f------ Justin B," Toliver announced before his entry, prompting a massive cheer from the crowd.