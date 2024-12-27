Halle Berry Had 'Hell of a Good Time' This Christmas on Tropical Vacation with Boyfriend Van Hunt: See Pictures

While for most, Christmas means spending quality time with family in front of a burning fireplace and a well-lit Christmas tree, for Halle Berry, this year it meant an excuse for a getaway. The singer and actress appeared to have celebrated the recent holiday on a tropical island alongside her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, December 25, the Catwoman star shared a steamy selfie of herself in a swimsuit, along with other snaps.

In the first picture of her carousel, Berry wore a low-cut black one-piece and popped a hip as she leaned against a wall, covering her face with her phone and fedora. In her second picture, she sported an oversized Grinch t-shirt, doubling it down as pajamas. “I can't decide if I want to be naughty or nice this Christmas, but I am having a hell of a good time,” she captioned the carousel. “Merry Christmas, everyone!”

The black showbiz icon included a few more snaps of her and Hunt lounging on the beach, sipping cocktails, and enjoying the gorgeous sunset view. The Oscar winner began dating the singer, 54, in 2020.

It’s unclear if Berry’s daughter Nahla, 16, and son Maceo, 11, joined them on the vacation or spent the holiday with their paternal families. Berry shares her eldest with ex-Gabriel Aubry and her youngest with ex-Olivier Martinez.

While Berry let loose on the vacation, the actress typically follows a very strict regimen, which includes staying away from sugar. In an E! News interview earlier this year, she explained that it’s a lifestyle choice she made after being diagnosed with diabetes at 19.

In a September interview with Marie Claire, Berry reasserted her claims of sugar being bad for health, calling the ingredient the absolute “enemy.” She made a bold claim during her chat with the publication, saying no one could pay her enough to eat sugar at this point in her life.

Alongside cutting off sugar, Berry said her regimen includes a cocktail of vitamins and supplements, in addition to progesterone, testosterone, and estriol. Red light therapy, working out daily, and more have made her feel better and stronger over the years, she added.

Amid her Christmas time off, Berry did not forget to show some love to her puppies Jax and Ro on her Instagram Stories. She also left a note to the women in her life in a separate upload.

“Blowing kisses to the girls who stood by my side, lifting me higher and cheering the loudest,” read a post she reshared on her Instagram Stories. “Here’s to friendship that’s unbreakable and love that never fades.”

Berry added a personal message below the post with several kiss emojis, writing, “You all know who you are!!”

