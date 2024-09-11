Halle Berry's three-decade career has been nothing short of legendary, having starred in numerous films that have won her numerous accolades, including an Oscar for Best Actress. Berry understands there's more to her profession than earning awards, even though the moment that made history was a significant turning point in her life.

However, Berry is still upset and expressed her disappointment for being the only Black artist to have ever taken home the Oscar for Best Actress trophy. Since she won best actress in 2002 for Monster's Ball, there's only one other woman of color who has won the Oscar for best actress (Michelle Yeoh for Everything Everywhere All at Once).

In an interview with Marie Caliree, Berry said, "I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that best actress Oscar, I’m continually saddened by that year after year. And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving.”

The actress from Bruised continued, saying, "It's definitely not because there hasn't been anybody deserving." Berry mentioned two performances that were deserving of an Oscar: Viola Davis's in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Andra Day's in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, both of which were nominated.

In an interview with Variety from October 2020, Berry also mentioned Ruth Negga in 2016's Loving and Cynthia Erivo in 2019's Harriet as actors who should have won Oscars for their respective roles.

Berry said in an interview with Variety that her victory was still one of her biggest heartbreaks since, as she said in her acceptance speech, it never created opportunities for other Black women to win at the Oscars.

Berry most recently starred with Mark Whalberg in Netflix's The Union. Berry and Mark Whalberg most recently featured together in Netflix's The Union. The movie is available to stream right now. Next, she'll return to the big screen in the film Never Let Go, starring Stephanie Lavigne and Anthony B. Jenkins, which will premiere on September 20.

