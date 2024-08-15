Halle Berry Reveals Blake Lively Asked If She’d Consider Reprising Her Role As Storm In Deadpool & Wolverine

Halle Berry has played many fascinating roles on the silver screen throughout her career, including her beloved X-Men character Ororo Munroe, a.k.a Storm. Berry recently shared how Blake Lively, who made a surprising cameo as Ladypool in the newly released superhero movie Deadpool & Wolverine, approached her about if she would like to return as Storm in the project.

Halle Berry recently attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Union (in which she starred alongside her co-star Mark Wahlberg), where on the red carpet, Berry spoke with Comic Book to discuss the film.

During her candid chat with the outlet, the actress also revealed that Ryan Reynolds never asked her to reprise her role as Storm from the X-Men movies to make a cameo in his latest film, Deadpool & Wolverine. The film would have reunited her with her X-Men co-star Hugh Jackman, who returned to play Wolverine.

Berry was asked if there had been any discussions about her returning as Storm, to which the actress said "No." However, she shared that it was instead his wife, Blake Lively, who approached her, noting, "Blake [Lively] asked me one time — I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show — and she said, 'Would you ever be in my husband’s [Reynolds] movie as Storm?' I said, 'Yeah, if he asked me,' but he never asked me."

Shawn Levy's blockbuster Marvel Cinematic Universe film, which continued to break records at the global box office, featured several surprising cameos. These included Wesley Snipes as Blade, Channing Tatum as Gambit, Jennifer Garner as Elektra, Dafne Keen as X-23, and Chris Evans as Human Torch.

Meanwhile, Halle Berry is starring as Roxanne opposite Mark Wahlberg in the upcoming spy action comedy-thriller The Union, which will premiere on Netflix on August 16, 2024. The movie follows Mike (Wahlberg), a construction worker in New Jersey, whose high school sweetheart, Roxanne (Berry), returns to his life and recruits him for a risky intelligence mission in Europe, as they find themselves entangled in a world of spies, high-speed car chases, and with sparks flying along the way.