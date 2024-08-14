Happy Birthday Halle Berry: Exploring Her 10 Greatest Roles As Actress Turns 58

Noted actress Halle Berry turns 58! With a multitude of films under her belt, which bagged her many awards, including an Oscar for Best Actress, her illustrious career that spans three decades is nothing short of an iconic journey. Here are her 10 greatest roles as an actress that prove her acting range—from action flicks to emotional tragedy, there is something in the bag for everyone.

Leticia Musgrove in Monster’s Ball (2001)

This role, which earned Berry an Academy Award (thus making her the first woman of color to be given the honor), speaks volumes about why the star is noted as someone with a great emotional range. In Monster’s Ball, a racist prison guard falls in love with the widow of the man he had a role in executing, thus setting the premise built upon conflict. It also went into depth, chronicling Leticia’s tragedy, and Berry’s performance is one of the best she has ever given.

Dorothy Dandridge in Introducing Dorothy Dandridge (1999)

This biopic covers the life and times of the eponymous Hollywood actress, who was the African-American film star nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress. This 1999 film gives the viewers a personal look into the life of Dandridge while also shedding light on the racism that was prominent in the 1950s in America. Berry iconically bagged an Emmy and a Golden Ball for her performance.

Storm in the X-Men Series

Berry turned out to be a fan-favorite in this career-defining role in Bryan Singer's original X-Men. The flick featured an ensemble cast consisting of Hugh Jackman Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Famke Janssen, James Marsden, Anna Paquin, and more, and was a huge hit at the time of its release. It is well-loved, nearly 2 decades after its release.

She continues to make her appearance in the verse, including X2 and X-Men: Days of Future Past. Storm is one of her career’s best performances.

Jinx in Die Another Day (2002)

Berry’s entry into the Bond universe is a fierce one. In this action flick, she is an NSA agent assigned to kill North Korean agent Zao.

Audrey Burke in Things We Lost in the Fire (2007)

The film chronicles the themes of grief and loss, beautifully captured by the lead actors, Berry and Benicio Del Toro. Berry’s Audrey is coping with the death of her husband, deciding to invite one of his friends to the house to sail through the rough times. The actress proves once again that she is capable of bringing emotional depth to her characters.

Nina in Bulworth (1998)

This is a political comedy wherein Berry stars alongside Warren Beatty, who also directed and wrote the screenplay for the film. This has been labeled one of the best political satire to ever come out, so it should be a must-watch for fans of the genre. Berry plays the role of Nina, a black activist who gets romantically involved with the titular senator.



Vivian in Jungle Fever (1991)

Noted as Berry’s breakthrough role, Jungle Fever follows the story of a black architect who begins an affair with an Italian secretary, which is not approved by the families and community. The film tackles the themes of race, class, and the complexities of an interracial relationship in American society.

Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

Fresh into the John Wick Universe, Berry plays the manager of the Casablanca Branch of the Continental Hotel pretty flawlessly, proving to be an ally to Keanu’s titular character.

Jocasta Ayrs/Luisa Rey/Meronym in Cloud Atlas (2012)

This is Berry’s standout performance, wherein she plays multiple characters due to the time jumps integrated into the plot.

Sarah in The Call (2013)

Berry is a veteran call operator, who answers an emergency call to find herself in a life-or-death situation. Her acting shines through in this gripping suspense-thriller.

