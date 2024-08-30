Happy Birthday Bebe Rexha: A Look At Her Top 5 Songs As Singer Turns 35

Popular singer and songwriter Bebe Rexha came into the media spotlight like prominent music artists Nick Jonas, Eminem, and Selena Gomez. The American artist used to make acoustic covers and demos and uploaded them on YouTube before she went ahead and collaborated with Warner Bros. in 2013. She is quite famous for co-writing and performing the songs Meant To Be, Hey Mama and Me, Myself & I. The I'm A Mess singer was also nominated for the Grammys twice.

With Bebe Rexhe ringing her 35th birthday on August 30, here is the list of the top 5 songs by the phenomenal music artist.

1. I’m a Mess

Bebe Rexha released I’m A Mess in 2018. It was the second single from Expectations, her first studio album. I’m A Mess went on to become one of the biggest chartbusters in 2018. The track went on to become a pop anthem all thanks to the catchy lyrics and the upbeat tempo. The raw and infectious vocals of Baby Rexha make I’m A Mess stand out in the list of peppy chartbusters. The vulnerable lyrics of the Im’ A Mess, went on to become relatable with its audience too.

2. Call You Mine

Bebe Rexha collaborated with the world-renowned American electronic band The Chainsmokers for Call You Mine in 2019. The high-energy track revolves around a passionate affair and teh desire to make someone mine. Combined with The Chaimsmokers’s pulsating beats and great vocals by Bebe Rexha creates an infectious mix of melody and music.

3. Back To You

The 2017 release Back To You, was a smashing output of former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson and Digital Farm Animals, an electronic music group. Back To You was released from What Makes You Beautiful singer’s first solo album Walls. The soulful number prominently highlights the talented side of both the music artists. The infectious melody of Back To You stays with its audience. Back To You revolves around giving a nostalgic tribute to the love that was lost.

4. Hey Mama

Reputed DJ David Guetta, DJ Afrojack, rapper Nicki Minaj, and Bebe Rexha came together for one of the most phenomenal chartbusters of 2015. The track Hey Mama went on to secure the 8th spot on teh Billboard Hot 100. The upbeat EDM track exhibits Bebe Rexha’s versatility as a music artist along with Nicki Minaj’s ability to engage the audience with her rap verses. The central theme of the song revolves around women's empowerment and the insurmountable power of motherhood.

5. Meant To Be

The famous country music duo Florida Georgia Line and Bebe Rexha came together for her popular track Meant To Be in 2017. The track went on to become a global hit and broke all the records on the Billboard Hot Country Songs Chart. The lyrics of Meant To Be speak about the power of destiny in a human being’s life as whatever is meant to be, will be irrespective of anything and everything. The uplifting track by Bebe Rexha clearly defines her caliber as a great music artist.

