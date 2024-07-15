Happy Birthday Iain Armitage: Exploring The Young Sheldon Star's Life And Career As He Turns 16

The entertainment industry knows Iain Armitage from the role of Sheldon Cooper in the CBS series. He rose from a theatre enthusiast to a prominent actor and his career spans different mediums. He was born on July 15, 2008, in Arlington, Virginia. His mother is British actor Euan Morton and American theatre producer Lee Armitage. He grew up surrounded by arts and political influence. Here's a look at his career path on his 16th birthday.

Getting YouTube success with Iain Loves Theatre

Armitage's YouTube series, Iain Loves Theatre gained him a lot of attention. He reviewed musical theatre shows and offered insightful comments which gathered the attention of the theatre community. He started getting offers from agents and acting offers started flooding in.

The breakthrough role of Young Sheldon and other roles

The most significant move came when Armitage was cast as young Sheldon Cooper in Young Sheldon (a prequel to the sitcom, The Big Bang Theory). He received much critical acclaim and a loyal fan base for the series which ran until 2024. It further strengthens his acting career on television. In HBO's Big Little Lies he played the role of Ziggy Chapman and showed his acting range, From 2017 to 2019 he handled the nuanced characters. In 2017 Armitage appeared in a film called The Glass Castle, an adaptation of Jeannette Walls' memoir. He also acted in I'm Not Here and Our Souls at Night, alongside Hollywood legends Jane Fonda and Robert Redford.

Advertisement

Voice Acting Ventures in Scooba! and PAW Patrol: The Movie, Linguistic Proficiency during pandemic

Armitage grew popular in voice acting and in 2020, he voiced young Shaggy Rogers in the animated film Scoob! In 2021, he gave voice-over to Chase in PAW Patrol: The Movie (2021). He connected well with the animated character. Armitage used a language-learning app and learned multiple languages during the Covid-19 pandemic. His curiosity and drive showed his dedication to learning. He is proficient in Russian and later studied Armenian, Ukrainian, Assyrian, Sinhalese, German, Spanish, and Italian.

ALSO READ: Young Sheldon Season 7 Finale Teases Jim Parsons And Mayim Bialik’s Cameo; See Pics