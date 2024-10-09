Happy Birthday Sharon Osbourne: Throwback To When TV Personality Called Herself ‘A Magnet For Drama’ As She Turns 73

Veteran star Sharon Osbourne turns 73 on October 9, 2024. Born in the Brixton neighborhood of London, England, she is married to heavy metal singer-songwriter Ozzy Osbourne and rose to public prominence after appearing on MTV’s The Osbournes from 2002 to 2005.

Later, Osbourne worked as a talent show judge on shows like The X Factor and America’s Got Talent. She is credited with resurrecting her husband Ozzy’s heavy metal career by founding the summer Ozzfest tour, which ran almost every year from 1996 to 2018.

As she turns a year older, we take a moment to reflect on one of her most honest interviews with The Guardian from earlier in 2024, where she shared insights about her life, including her move back to the UK with Ozzy and her thoughts on the pressures of fame.

The popular figure said that she’s a magnet for drama and quoted, "I think it’s because I’m a bit eccentric—it must follow me around. Sure, I have regrets. That’s a part of life and growing. I often think, ‘If I could only do that again,’ but you can’t. All you can do is try to make sure you don’t do whatever it was another time."

Having served as a judge on The X Factor, she expresses her reluctance to participate in talent shows again, particularly due to the immense pressure placed on young contestants. She also added that it’s unfair for young people, as they are often not prepared for the volatile situations of a reality TV show.

Advertisement

Furthermore, having moved back to the U.K. this year, she expressed concern about the changing atmosphere in America, describing it as increasingly frightening, while noting that the U.K. feels relatively calmer.

On her own health journey, Osbourne shared that she had finally accepted her body and looks, having previously experienced rapid weight loss through injections and opened up her depressive episodes and anxiety as well.

"I worry too much about Ozzy, the kids, the grandkids. At the end of the day, I’m a Jewish mother. I’ve lived a lot of life," she said. Towards the end of the interview, she shared that her journey has been filled with both highs and lows, emphasizing that life has not always been easy.

ALSO READ: ‘I Just Adore Him’: Sharon Osbourne Reveals How She Loves Ozzy Osbourne Despite Challenges In Their Marriage

11 Must-try Sharon Osbourne Hairstyles for a Bold And Classy Look