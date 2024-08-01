Harry Potter Actress Miriam Margolyes Reveals She Uses Mobility Scooter Following Spinal Stenosis Diagnosis; Jokes, 'Its Like Having A New Toy'

Miriam Margolyes who is best known for her role in the highly acclaimed Harry Potter film franchise, recently opened up about a health condition she is suffering from. While detailing the spinal cord issue she is going through, the actress also got a little bit candid and talked about how she is dealing with it, and what plans she has for her future.

Miriam Margolyes is an actor that we all remember watching on a screen in the beloved and nostalgic magical movies of Harry Potter. The actress has been always open about her health condition called spinal stenosis and osteoporosis. Recently, speaking with Closer Magazine, Margloyes expressed how she is having difficulties in walking as her spinal condition is just getting worse day by day.

Miriam Margolyes on her spinal cord condition

The 83-year-old actress stated to the magazine that she can not walk easily and that she is registered as a disabled person.

Miriam Margolyes went on to add that she has got all sorts of assistance from two sticks and a walker, which she called boring but a mobility scooter is what she referred to as a bit fun.

Further while talking to the outlet about her scooter, the Call the Midwife actress stated, “It’s like having a new toy.” She then detailed how it is easy to go shopping, sitting on it, as it has got a basket.

Talking to Radio Times last week, the actress stated that she is actually worried that she won't have money for the care when she finally gets “paralyzed or whatever it is that’s going to happen to me.”

Hence, she added that she is saving up money to pay medical personnel who might look after her in the future.

What is Miriam Margolyes suffering from?

As per the Mayo Clinic, the spinal condition that Miriam Margolyes is suffering from occurs when the gap inside the backbone is very small. The report also states that this condition can put pressure on the spinal cord as well as the nerves that travel through the spine.

As per the website, the person who is suffering from this condition can sometimes have no symptoms, while in a few cases, the patient might feel pain, tingling sensation, numbness as well as muscle weakness.

Miriam Margolyes played the role of Professor Pomona Sprout in the Harry Potter movies. Her character was shown to be the Head of Hufflepuff House as well as the Head of the Herbology department at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Her character was first introduced in the 2002 movie, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

