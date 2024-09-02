Harry Potter Star Evanna Lynch Reveals She ‘Nearly Forgot’ She Was Part Of The Wizarding World Franchise: 'It Is An Enormous Privilege...'

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch recently revealed how she nearly forgot she was part of the wizarding world franchise. Lynch made her debut with the 2007 movie Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, opposite her co-stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. The actress portrayed the character of Luna Lovegood, the kind and quirky Ravenclaw house student who becomes a close friend of Harry. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with CNET, Evanna Lynch opened up about her latest project within the Harry Potter universe, an Audible-exclusive audiobook titled From the Wizarding Archive, for which Lynch has lent her voice as one of the narrators to help bring these enchanting stories to life for listeners.

During her candid chat with the publication, the actress also revealed fond memories of working in this blockbuster franchise film series, playing the role of Luna Lovegood in four movies. She also quipped that she even forgot to have been part of it.

When asked how she has continued to be part of the Harry Potter world years after the film series ended in 2011, Lynch replied, "It's a safe place for me," adding, "Perhaps there is a slightly regressive instinct there, returning to my childhood comforts, But it goes deeper, too."

She shared that the feeling of belonging in a room has always been "elusive" for her, noting that in the Harry Potter world, she has not only been "accepted" but also "embraced and celebrated." The My Name Is Emily actress expressed that it is an "enormous privilege" to have that warmth and familiarity, emphasizing that not every quirky kid finds a lifelong community like this.

Lynch then admitted that she tends to avoid watching franchise films due to her strong emotional attachment to them. The actress mentioned that she recently watched Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and became fully immersed in the universe, momentarily forgetting that she played a pivotal role in the film.

She shared, "I started passively watching it, and I had that strong feeling of, 'I want to be part of that world,' and then remembered, 'Oh, I already am!' The fans have kept that world very alive in my life."

Evanna Lynch mentioned that she continues to try to find a sense of belonging in other communities, but none have proven to be quite as profound a match yet. She added that she will always be "happy" to be a familiar face in the Harry Potter world.

Meanwhile, All eight movies in the beloved Harry Potter franchise are available to stream on Peacock.