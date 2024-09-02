Harry Potter Star Bonnie Wright Has Special Request For Her Character Ginny In HBO’s TV Adaptation; Find Out

HBO is bringing back the iconic story of Harry Potter in the form of TV adaptation. While the fans of J.K. Rowling books are highly anticipating the show, Bonnie Wright, who played the role of Ginny Weasley in the movies, has a special request to the makers.

The actress revealed that she is hoping to see more scenes from the Harry Potter novels, which were missed in the movie franchise. Wright gained popularity by playing the love interest of Harry in the film, which was portrayed by Daniel Radcliffe in the films.

While speaking to Variety at the Back to Hogwarts event, the actress shared her excitement over the upcoming TV series on HBO. When asked what different things she would want to see in the show that were not present in the movies, Wright said, “So many things. More of the development of the relationship between Ginny and Harry.”

She further added, “There’s nuanced moments where they begin to fall in love. I think more of that arc of her character becoming this real loyal sidekick to Harry and how she really understands and knows his story and who he is and is the best partner for him.”

The Philosophers actress further revealed that she would want to see the evolution of the characters and more of the storyline, which is book-based. She added, “There are so many characters that have moments I love from the books, Neville and Luna, so I’m hoping as a fan of the books that I get to see more.”

While in the conversation, the actress revealed that she would advise the actors to work with a calm mind, as the pressure could build up on the young actors to perform a story that has already been declared a superhit.

Recalling her days on the sets, Wright revealed that it was easier to shoot as there was no social media, and the public opinions did not have so much of an impact. “When we were making them, we didn’t know where ‘Harry Potter’ was going. And at the time, there wasn’t social media, and there wasn’t as much access to public opinion, so it was kind of a little bubble within itself,” claimed the Hollywood star.

Harry Potter has a varied star cast, including Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint, who played the lead roles. Other cast members who joined the trio were Tom Felton, Alan Rickman, Matthew Lewis, and Michael Gambon, among many others.

The Harry Potter TV series is expected to hit screens in 2026.

