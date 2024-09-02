Throwback: When Daniel Radcliffe Said He'll Feel 'Weird' Seeing Any Other Actor Play Harry Potter

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, who was once known as the Boy Who Lived, has stated time and again that he has no intention of playing the role again. Despite not wanting to play the character himself, Radcliffe once also admitted he had mixed feelings about another actor playing the character. He thought it would be "weird.”

Back in 2015, when novelist J.K. Rowling announced a two-part play—Harry Potter and the Cursed Child—Daniel denied reprising his character again and said it would be odd to see another actor taking over the part. The 35-year-old actor admitted this on Watch What Happens Live, the show hosted by Andy Cohen.

While speaking to Andy, Radcliffe said, “I’m getting asked a lot, ‘Would you play him?’ and I’m like, ‘No.’ He further added, “But it would be very weird to see someone else play him.”

Back then, ‘The Lost City’ actor was young to play the part of Harry in the two-part play as it took place after 19 years of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows and primarily focused on Harry’s youngest son, Albus. “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” was played in London’s West End in the summer of 2016. Later, Radcliffe also kept his distance from another wizarding series, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, but praised the franchise actor for his role.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with a media portal, Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter—the boy wizard—in all eight films of the franchise from 2001 to 2011 and garnered a massive fan following, expressed his excitement about the new Harry Potter TV series. However, he remained firm on his decision to not pick up a wand again.

Daniel said he is very happy that the movie is now getting back as a TV series. The actor refused to get involved in the new HBO Max adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter; he said, like the rest of the world, he would enjoy it as an audience. The HBO Max Harry Potter TV series is due to hit the screens in 2026.

After exiting the Wizarding series, Daniel Radcliffe embraced a wide array of genres and formats, including action, musicals, and adventure. He was last seen in The Lost City, also featuring Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, and Channing Tatum, who aced the antagonist's role. He will next be seen in Now You See Me 3.

