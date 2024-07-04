Hart Of Dixie Star Rachel Bilson Thinks That Her Role Of Zoe Wasn't Given A 'Shot' At Romance With Scott Porter's Character

Rachel Bilson, popularly known for playing the character Zoe in the teen show The Hart of Dixie, revealed that she would have liked it if her character was given a chance at romance with Scott Porter’s character, George. In the show, Zoe ends up with Wade, the role played by Wilson Bethel. In a conversation with US Weekly, The O.C. star revealed that Zoe and George would have made a great pair onscreen.

Hart of Dixie ran on the CW for 4 years, from 2011 to 2015. Meanwhile, for Rachel Bilson, the show was a breakthrough in her career as the actress grew to fame and her character became iconic.

What did Rachel Bilson say about pairing her character up with George in Hart of Dixie?

Speaking to the entertainment portal, Bilson revealed that though the show ended on a positive note, her character with Porter’s George should have been given a chance. The Gossip Girl actress shared, “I will say they did not really get their shot and it, they were supposed to! Wade came and swooped in, and I do feel like they could have had a little bit more time [with Zoe and George]. But it all worked out.”

The showrunner of Hart of Dixie, Laila Gerstein, who was also associated with Gossip Girl, revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in 2011 that when it comes to the romantic turns of the characters, she tends to change her mind at the last minute.

In her interview, Gerstein said, “I like to think, ‘Oh, Zoe and George should really be together,’ this week and next week, ‘Wait a minute, Wade is really special; maybe she should be with Wade. He could help her really loosen up.’”

Not only with Hart of Dixie, but Bilson thinks that her character in The O.C. could also have gone the other way and ended up with Zach instead of Seth.

Rachel Bilson’s comments over pairings in The O.C.

Seth and Summer are considered among the most iconic couples in the TV industry. While the fans loved the chemistry between Adam Body and Bilson, the actress had different opinions about it. The Take Two actress shared with the media outlet that while her character in The O.C. dated both Zach and Seth, she could have gone either way.

Bilson revealed, “Looking at how she wound up with Seth, she could really go either way. Because she [dated] both Zach and Seth. I mean, it’s a modern time. I feel like that would be acceptable.”

The O.C. ran for four seasons, from 2003 to 2007.

