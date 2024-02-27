How Old Is Audrina Patridge's Daughter Kirra? Find Out As TV Personality Reveals How Niece Sadie's Death Affected Her Child

Audrina Patridge, an American television personality, model and actress, shared how hard it’s been for her 7-year-old daughter, Kirra, after the tragic death of her niece. On 26 February, Patridge got candid with Rachel Bilson about the loss of niece Sadie Loza, who died in February 2023 at age 15 following a narcotics overdose.

During the Broad Ideas podcast on Monday, February 26, Audrina Patridge explained how the death of her niece affected her 7-year-old daughter, Kirra. She said, “Every time I leave, even when I drop Kirra at school she has, ‘What if you don’t come back? What If you don’t come back?’ Every day when I drop her at school it’s a kiss on the lips, a kiss on the head and a hug. We have to do that every single day and if we don’t do it, she cries at school.”

Patridge shared that it was the hospital staff who explained Sadie's death to her daughter Kirra and the younger members of their extended family. "They had a lot of questions they didn't understand. They took all the kids to the room and gave them toys to play and things to color with and read them a book about what was going on, kind of explained it to them," The Hills alum said.

She also stated that her daughter goes to a private Christian school and was also able to discuss the topic of death with her teacher and the school's pastor. "I was trying to be honest but vague," continued Patridge. "I don't want her to be scared, but now it's kind of like that trauma of what if you don't come back."

Sadie’s death occurred one week after her 15th birthday, and Patridge announced her passing via social media at the time.

“My heart hurts to even write this. My beautiful niece is now in heaven,” she captioned the February 2023 post. “I know Its not goodbye forever, but it is the hardest to say goodbye for now. We will miss you and cherish every single moment we had with you.”

During the podcast, Patridge further added on her niece’s passing. “Now there’s plugs, they call them, they’re not dealers but they’re plugs that are predators who prey on these high school kids and give them these menus,” Patridge explained. “I’ve talked to so many parents who’ve had kids that have died of this fentanyl.”

Patridge also said that she and her sister, Casey Loza, are healing in the wake of Sadie’s death. “I’m better now. I think last year when it happened, I just let myself go,” the former MTV star admitted. “It was just a lot of healing and processing. And just trying to be there for my family. I’m the oldest so I was there for my sister. She lived with me for a few months after and I helped with the kids.”

She added, “I was helping everyone and that helped me.”

About Audrina Patridge

In 2006, Patridge rose to prominence after being cast in the reality television series The Hills, which chronicled the personal and professional lives of Patridge and friends Lauren Conrad, Heidi Montag and Whitney Port. During its production, she was cast in positions with Quixote Studios and Epic Records.

Later that year, Patridge competed on the 11th season of the American version of Dancing with the Stars, and finished in seventh place. In 2011, she was commissioned her own television series, Audrina, which documented the lives of her immediate family and her. Patridge entered the film industry with roles in the horror film Sorority Row (2009) and direct-to-DVD film, Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2011), and was a supporting character in Honey 2 (2011). In 2014 and 2015, Patridge hosted NBC's late-night travel show 1st Look.

