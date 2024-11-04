Has Kate Middleton’s Interest In Religion Sparked Post Her Cancer Diagnosis? Report

Many people have a belief in the power of faith, no matter if the times are happy or tough. Kate Middleton is seemingly no different. An excerpt from the updated book, Charles III: New King. New. The Inside Story by Robert Hardman revealed her “more interest” in faith after her cancer diagnosis, per People magazine.

According to the aforementioned outlet’s report, a family friend who attends Church told Hardman, the royal biographer, that according to them things are “more hopeful there.”

As per the publication, the expert published by the Daily Mail revealed, that according to the people who know him well, Middleton’s husband, Prince Willam is a “modern young man” and certain aspects of "ceremonial and religion" embarrass him.

As opposed to Prince of Wales, his father, King Charles has referred to his faith as “deeply rooted” the in Church of England after becoming monarch and he has also reportedly defended religion for years globally.

Previously, the royal biographer penned in his book (first released in January 2024) that Prince William may not take the Supreme Governor of the Church of England title after he takes over the throne, breaking the long-running tradition that dates back to the 1530s with King Henry VIII.

Hardman wrote, “In royal circles, it is no secret that he does not share the King's sense of the spiritual, let alone the late Queen's unshakeable devotion to the Anglican church.”

The author added that the Prince of Wales’s father is a spiritual individual and is content to discuss faith but the same does not apply to his son. It was mentioned that Prince William does not go to church every Sunday just like the majority of people in the country. But might visit Church during Easter and Christmas but that was it, Hardman mentioned, per a senior individual at the palace.

The author also added that according to the palace source, Prince William “very much respects the institutions but he is not instinctively comfortable in a faith environment."

Earlier this year, the Princess of Wales's absence was noticed by many netizens, who were also speculating the reason for that. But in March, she revealed her cancer diagnosis, which shocked the entire world.

In September, she uploaded a video on social media and updated people that she finished her chemotherapy but the journey to heal and recover entirely was long and she must keep up to take every day as it comes.

