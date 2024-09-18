Kate Middleton has resumed her royal duties after completing cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales announced last week that her chemotherapy had ended, and she would gradually return to work.

The 42-year-old Princess met with members of her Centre for Early Childhood team and Kensington Palace staff at Windsor Castle to discuss her early childhood project, according to the Court Circular, the official record of the Royal Family's activities.

The statement read, "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this afternoon held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle."

Kate announced that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment in a social media video statement earlier this month. On March 22, she had initially revealed her cancer diagnosis.

In the video, Kate said, "As summer draws to a close, I can't express how relieved I am to have finally finished my chemotherapy treatment."

According to The Telegraph, Princess Kate was kept updated on her early years initiative during her illness and worked from home once she had recovered enough.

As stated on the Royal Family's official website, the initiative focuses on "how experiences in early childhood are often the root cause of today's hardest social challenges, such as addiction, family breakdown, poor mental health, suicide, and homelessness."

On June 14 and July 14, Kate appeared in public at Wimbledon and Trooping the Colour. As of right now, Kate is only potentially expected to attend a Remembrance Sunday service on November 10 in support of the Royal family as well as veterans and their families.

The following month, she will host Westminster Abbey for her yearly carol event. The princess hasn't announced any more engagements, though. A source informs PEOPLE that Kate will participate in royal responsibilities when she can.

