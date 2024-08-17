King Charles’ Unearthed Letters Written After Princess Diana’s Death Hints At ‘Unbearable Emptiness’

The then-Prince of Wales and Princess Diana had one of the most controversial marriages of the decade. The royal couple tied the knot in 1981, and after years of unhealthy union, the duo called it quits in 1996. While the ex-couple had their disagreements with each other, a royal author previously claimed that Diana and Charles also showed affection for each other.

One of the proofs of the same are the unearthed letters penned by Prince Charles to Lady Diana after her death in 1997. The letters, to date, have been covered by the original envelopes of the year. Moreover, the words on the paper talked about the “unbearable emptiness” that Charles must have felt after the former Princess of Wales was killed in a car crash.

According to reports from the Daily Mail, the letters had been sent to Peter Houghton and were recently sold at an auction for $2000. The details of the letter also revealed that Houghton, too, had been dealing with grief after Diana’s death. Charles further wrote in the papers that his “heart bleeds” for him after the passing away of his “dear Liz.”

The future monarch back in the day also stated that he couldn’t imagine the pain that Hiughton might be going through. Peter "longed to wave a magic wand to transform the situation."

Over the course of their marriage, King Charles and the former Spencer shared two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry. Meanwhile, their adobe was falling apart after the union was hit by the presence of Camilla Parker Bowles, who, before Charles’ marriage, was in an affair with him. A palace source, who spoke to Fox News Digital about the problematic marriage shared, "Charles and Diana spent their entire married life locked in mortal combat over Camilla, the woman Charles truly loved.”

They further added, "Charles and Diana's screaming matches were truly legendary, and out of desperation, Diana not only became bulimic but tried to take her own life on several occasions... It was a lopsided romance from the get-go.”

Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, claimed that Charles did not only write letters to Diana after her death, but the couple shared some loving moments before their marriage as well. Seward further stated that the former Princess of Wales wished for the public to read those letters too.

Seward revealed in his conversations, "She really wanted people to know that she loved Charles, and he loved her.”

Princess Diana died in Paris, at the age of 36.

