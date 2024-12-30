Has Paris Hilton Undergone Cosmetic Surgery? Know Her Transformation And Thoughts On Botox, Fillers, And Skincare

Paris Hilton has been in the spotlight for decades, and her youthful glow has sparked questions about plastic surgery. However, the socialite and entrepreneur has consistently stated she’s never gone under the knife or tried injectables.

Paris Hilton has repeatedly shared that she takes pride in her natural beauty. In a November 2024 interview on the Zach Sang Show podcast, the Simple Life star revealed, “I feel really proud that I’m all natural. I’ve stayed out of the sun. I’ve never done any Botox, injectables, no surgery, nothing.”

This sentiment isn’t new for Paris. Back in 2016, she told Galore magazine that she's very happy with herself and doesn’t judge others. She said that people should do whatever makes them feel happy. The actress added that doing any kind of surgery or judging people is just not something she would ever do.

Instead of cosmetic procedures, Paris credits her glowing skin to a rigorous skincare regimen, which she began at a young age. She revealed her mother, Kathy Hilton, gave her advice when she was just 8 years old.

“My mom told me, ‘Paris, stay out of the sun,’ and then she taught me this amazing 10-step skincare routine. So I’ve literally been doing that since I’m 8,” Paris shared during her Zach Sang Show interview.

Her dedication to skincare also inspired her to launch her cosmetic company, 11:11 Beauty, set to debut in 2025. The Cooking With Paris star has even built a luxury spa in her home, called the Sliving Spa, which features state-of-the-art equipment like LED light therapy, hydrafacial machines, and a hyperbaric chamber.

Paris has never felt the need to follow trends like Botox or fillers, even as many of her peers embraced them early on. She told Stella magazine in July 2021 that most of her friends have been doing that for years since their 20s, but she is so happy that she has not done anything.

Although Paris avoids the sun to protect her skin, she still loves a bronzed look. Hilton told Allure in May that she has been spray tanning since she was a teenager. However, she admitted to overusing self-tanner in the past. The diva said that back in the day, there were times when she looked orange.

Meanwhile, Paris Hilton has explored various media ventures over the years, including reality shows such as Paris Hilton's My New BFF (2008–2009), The World According to Paris (2011), Hollywood Love Story (2018), Cooking with Paris (2021), and her ongoing series Paris in Love (2021–present). She has also been featured in documentaries like Paris, Not France (2008), The American Meme (2018), and This Is Paris (2020).

