Emma Heming Shares Emotional Message on 17th Anniversary with Bruce Willis Amid His Dementia Struggles: 'I’d Do It All Over Again'

Bruce Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, embraced both grief and joy on their 17th wedding anniversary amid his battle with dementia.

“Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m being honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach,” the model wrote via Instagram on Sunday, December 29. “I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief.”

Heming, 46, added that after those 30 minutes, she shakes off the sadness and returns to reflect on the blessing of unconditional love. “I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat,” she expressed.

Along with the candid message, Heming shared a throwback photo of herself and Willis, 69, cuddled up on a beach as the sun went down.

The pair began dating in 2007, seven years after the Die Hard star separated from Demi Moore. They tied the knot in 2009 and went on to welcome daughters Mabel, 12, and Evelyn, 10, during their 15-year union.

Willis also shares daughters Rumer, 36, Scout, 33, and Tallulah, 30, with Moore, whom he was married to from 1987 to 2000. The former spouses have maintained a close relationship over the years, including during the actor’s battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

In March 2022, the Willis family, including Moore, released a statement revealing he was stepping away from acting after being diagnosed with the former condition, which, according to the Mayo Clinic, affects a person’s ability to communicate. A year later, the family confirmed Willis’ diagnosis as frontotemporal dementia.

Advertisement

Despite his illness, Moore, 62, shared in a CNN interview earlier this month that her ex-husband was in stable condition. “There is great loss, but also great beauty and gifts that can come from it,” the Substance actress said of her ex's health challenge.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis And Demi Moore’s Daughter, Tallulah Willis, Announces Her Engagement; Learn Here