Has The Girls On The Bus Been Canceled? Here's What We Know

Only two months after its premiere, the political drama series The Girls on the Bus’s fate is under question on streaming platforms. Reports have surfaced that the originally Netflix-developed show that was eventually picked up by Max, was dropped from the streamer’s roster this week.

Max issued a formal announcement to confirm the cancellation of The Girls on the Bus, expressing gratitude towards the team, creators, and cast for their hard work and collaboration. The sets of the recently concluded series served as a reunion for former colleagues and close friends, especially for renowned executive producer Greg Berlanti.

Girls on the Bus faces a tough decision

The 2024 journalism drama, which centers on four journalists navigating through the political dynamics of flawed presidential candidates, love, life, and friendship, was discontinued after its only season on Max, becoming the latest cancelation on its roster.

"While Max will not be moving forward with a second season of The Girls on the Bus, we are grateful to have partnered with immensely talented Amy Chozick, Julie Plec, Rina Mimoun, as well as the teams at Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television," Max told The Hollywood Reporter on Friday, May 24.

Based on author Amy Chozick’s 2018 memoir, Chasing Hillary, The Girls on the Bus was created by Chozick and Vampire Diaries co-creator and producer Julie Plec.

The statement also highlighted the joy in the "powerful story" and appreciation for the journalism showcased by the cast and creators through the show's storyline. The Girls on the Bus featured Supergirl actress Melissa Benoist, who is another frequent collaborator of producer Greg Berlanti, bringing the two together once again on the set of the show. Carla Gugino, Natasha Behnam, and Christina Elmore, along with Scott Foley and Griffin Dunne, complete the cast.

The Girls on the Bus premiered on 14 March and released a total of 10 episodes before it wrapped on May 9. Produced by Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions, the short-lived series also reunited Berlanti and his longtime friend Julie Plec. The pals met as students at Northwestern University, with Plec also officiating Berlanti’s wedding in 2017, per the source. They executive produced The CW’s The Tomorrow People in 2013.

Currently, Berlanti is developing a live-action remake of the Scooby-Doo series, adding another potential hit under his belt of riveting shows.

Why was The Girls on the Bus dropped by Netflix?

The Girls on the Bus was originally developed by Netflix in 2019. The streaming giant took a lead in the otherwise stiff competition from other networks but ended up dropping it after changes introduced by Vice President of Original Content at Netflix, Cindy Holland. The show’s political background reportedly encouraged Netflix to discontinue the project on its platform.

Later, it was taken up by The CW in 2021 with plans of tweaking the show’s plotlines to make it appropriate and engaging for the network’s largely young audience. As of now, The Girls on the Bus has received average reviews from critics with a 6.7 IMDb rating and 55% on Rotten Tomatoes.

