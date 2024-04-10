'It's Actual Insanity': Carla Gugino Claims She Has PTSD From Working With Sexist Directors

In a candid conversation with Lena Headey for Interview magazine, Carla Gugino opened up about the challenges she's faced as a woman in the film industry, revealing that she still grapples with a little PTSD from being overlooked by male directors on set.

Recalling past experiences, the Gerald's Game actress shared instances where she felt hesitant to assert herself out of fear of being perceived as demanding. However, with age and experience, she's learned to push through and stand up for what's important to her. Gugino emphasized the importance of speaking up, even if it means facing potential pushback.

Gugino recounted frustrating scenarios where she would suggest ideas to male directors, only to have them dismissed, only for a male co-star to propose the same idea moments later, resulting in the director's enthusiastic approval. These instances left a lasting impact on Gugino, highlighting the systemic challenges faced by women in the industry.

Despite the hurdles, Gugino remains determined to advocate for herself and others, refusing to let past experiences dampen her spirit. Her candid reflections shed light on the ongoing struggle for gender equality and representation in Hollywood.

Gugino Opens Up About Gender Challenges in Hollywood

“I had an instance recently where I needed to assert something important to me and I hesitated because I wondered if it would be perceived as demanding. The difference at this age is that I will just push myself to do it. Ultimately, it was received positively,”

Gugino said. “I still do have a little PTSD from a career full of instances where you’re acting with a male actor, and you say to the director, ‘Hey, what about if we try such and such?’ and the male director goes, ‘I don’t think so,’ and then, two minutes later, your fellow actor, who’s an advocate for you, says the exact same thing, and the director’s, ‘Great idea.'”

Kathryn Newton and Lena Headey Discuss Industry Toxicity and Bold Advocacy

In a recent interview, Kathryn Newton, known for her role in The Girls on the Bus, shared her thoughts on the upcoming film Lisa Frankenstein. She described the storyline as resembling a situation where a family member struggles with alcoholism, yet everyone still defers to their power, labeling the behavior as insanity. Newton emphasized the absurdity of the situation, likening it to ignoring crazy behavior.

“It’s actual insanity. This is when the family has an alcoholic and everybody is just like, ‘That person actually has the power.’ It’s in that vein. We’re going to pretend this is not crazy behavior.”

Lena Headey, also part of the conversation, echoed Newton's sentiments, sharing her own experiences of toxicity in the industry. Headey revealed a conversation she had with Monica Bellucci, who encouraged her to boldly ask for what she wants despite potential backlash. Bellucci's advice resonated with Headey, who recognized the persistent existence of a boys club mentality in the industry, acknowledging that women are often labeled regardless of their actions.

“She said, ‘Look, just fucking ask for what you want. They’re going to call you a bitch regardless because you’re a woman.’ I thought that’s also true,” Headey recounted. “There are still the residing boys club, always will be.”

Kathryn Newton and Lena Headey Optimistic Amid Industry Challenges

Despite the challenges they've faced, both Kathryn Newton and Lena Headey, seasoned actresses with established careers, expressed optimism about the industry's progress.

Newton acknowledged a significant shift for the better, highlighting positive changes within the industry. She emphasized the importance of allowing people the space to learn and grow, advocating for grace and understanding in navigating these transformations.

“Yeah, actually I do see a profound difference,” the Spy Kids star added. “I do believe we should also have the grace for people to learn and change.”

Their hopeful outlook suggests a growing recognition of the need for inclusivity and equality in the entertainment world, reflecting a broader movement towards positive change. As voices like Newton and Headey continue to speak out, their perspectives contribute to shaping a more inclusive and supportive industry for all.

