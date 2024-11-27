‘Have A Mad Crush On Him’: Courtney Love Gushes Over THIS Rapper, Says He’d Love To Work With Him

Courtney Love, known for her roles in Trapped, 200 Cigarettes, and her brief musical career revealed that the one artist she would love to collaborate with is the diss track extraordinaire Kendrick Lamar. During her interview with The Standard, the actress admitted to having a “mad crush” on the Money Trees singer.

“I would love to work with Kendrick Lamar. I have a mad crush on him," she admitted. Love also expressed her wish to co-write a song with Lana Del Rey. This comment was ironic considering her previous remark on the Summertime Sadness hitmaker. She stated that she had not "liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song" and that "she should really take seven years off."

Love further jibed saying she’s happy about Del Rey being on her Honeymoon tour at the time but does not like people asking them to collab. “But every time some kid asks me to 'collab' with Lana – I mean come on!" she said condescendingly.

The Trapped actress asked people to stop saying the word collab “to someone who straddles Gen X and Boomer?” saying it makes her temper. “It's the last thing I want to do," Love emphasized. Speaking to the outlet, she recalled the time she was ghosted by PJ Harvey.

Love shared that she had a close relationship with Harvey and claimed to have “endorsed” her over the decades. But when she texted her, the latter chose to not respond. “So I wrote her about how f---ing rude that was. Her manager tried to smooth things over, but it's not OK," Love recalled.

"She hasn’t played rock music in 100 years! Her first five albums are great; after that, she ventured into art space,” the singer noted. In recent years, Love has made headlines over her controversial remarks on Taylor Swift and Beyonce. She alleged that Swift is not “interesting” as an artist and does not enjoy Beyonce’s music.

However, she appreciated how the Singel Ladies singer highlighted her community. "Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed," Love added.