Hazbin Hotel Renewed for Two More Seasons Before Season 2 Premiere

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hazbin Hotel

With Season 2 of Hazbin Hotel pending debut, Amazon MGM Studios revealed that the series would be getting additional seasons. With Season 2 speculated to release in 2025, we expect the sequels to be released in late 2026. At the panel, series creator, Vivienne ‘VivziePop’ Medrano along with Invincible’s Robert Kirkman and The Legend of Vox Machina’s Travis Willingham discussed what’s to come.

The pilot episode of Season 1 was released on YouTube and immediately skyrocketed in popularity. With over 100 million views, Medrano created a spin-off series called Helluva Boss which premiered in 2020. Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel premiered in January 2024 and was the largest global debut for a new animated series on Prime Video. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming seasons of Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel Season 3 and 4 Expectations

With the sequels already under production, we can expect more drama from the residents of the Hotel. We hope that alongside Charlie and her friends, there will be new devils that rise in power to challenge the angels. One burning question on everyone’s mind is whether Heaven will recognize Charlie’s Hotel as a legitimate institute for Sinners to repent. Only time will tell.

We also hope to see Alastor get more screen time. With his current depiction in Season 1, it wouldn't be surprising if he managed to overthrow Lucifer. Also, some of the Hotel residents like Angel, and Husk, among others deserve their little mini-arcs in the upcoming seasons. No official plot details are out as of now but we can expect more VivziePop characters in Hazbin Hotel.

Hazbin Hotel Season 1 Recap

In the finale of Season 1, the dreaded Extermination Day arrives and the war between angels and the demons kicks off. Adam manages to grievously wound Alastor while Sir Pentious confesses his love for Cherri Bomb before sacrificing himself. Charlie confronts Adam and the two battle it out, and soon Lucifer arrives to aide Charlie.

Niffty manages to kill Adam and Sir Pentious reincarnates in Heaven as an Angel. Lute, who is now in charge of the exterminations, confronts Lilith and tasks her with stopping Charlie’s Hotel. Stay tuned for more details about Charlie’s journey in the upcoming season of Hazbin Hotel!

