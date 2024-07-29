SDCC 2024: My Adventures with Superman Season 3 Shares Production Updates; All We Know So Far

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for My Adventures with Superman.

At the San Diego Comic-Con, the special panel for My Adventures with Superman revealed that Season 3 of the show is already in the works. With Season 2 ending recently, fans eagerly awaited news about the third installment. The cast is now recording for the new season, having already completed the first episode.

Along with the first episode, the studio has confirmed that the script for almost 4 more episodes has been written. New characters are also being added to the series, which is based on the popular DC Comics’ caped superhero. Season 1 of the show was released in 2023, with Season 2 premiering in May 2024. Warner Bros. Animation is the production studio, with Studio Mir animating the series. Here’s everything you need to know Season 3 of My Adventures with Superman.

My Adventures with Superman: Season 3 Updates

During the panel, executive producer Jake Wyatt also revealed that new members will be joining the show. Kara Zor-El will be seen alongside Clark, Lois, and Jimmy, which was also teased at the end of Season 2. Kara is the biological cousin of Kal-El. Her father, Zor-El, is the brother of Superman’s father, Jor-El. She will officially be joining the group.

Along with Kara, Superboy will also be part of the series. In the Comics, Superboy (Kon-El) is a metahuman clone and a duplicate of Superman. Lex Luthor’s new look in the upcoming season will include him going bald. Apart from this, no updates on the official release date have been released by the studio.

My Adventures with Superman: Season 2 Recap

In the season finale, we see Superman and Kara confront Brainiac, who again tries to brainwash Kara. Superman, Lois, and Jimmy manage to free her from his control. Superman destroys Kandor, while Kara destroys Brainiac’s body and salvages his core. We also saw Luthor establishing LexCorp’s headquarters and hiring Wilson. Will Kara, Clark, Lois, and Jimmy protect Metropolis from new dangers? Stay tuned for further updates on My Adventures with Superman Season 3!

