HBO Defends Delaying Last Week Tonight With John Oliver Segments On YouTube; The Host Reacts

Fans of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver will now have to wait for Thursdays if they wish to watch the segments of the show on YouTube. The home network of the show, HBO is taking the call to hold back the segments for a few days before it is made available on YT to boost the traffic on Max, its sibling streaming platform.

Like the fans, the show host, John Oliver himself seems unpleased with the latest developments on HBO’s end. Here’s what he said.

John Oliver issues statement over Last Week Tonight With John Oliver not airing on YouTube

The 11th season of Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premiered on HBO on Sunday night but not on YouTube the next morning, unlike the practice that was followed in the past.

Oliver took to X on Monday to express his Disappointment over HBO’s decision to hold back segments from the show for a few days after the episode premiers, “I know I usually share a link to our main story here on Mondays, but HBO has decided they’re going to wait until Thursday to post them on YouTube from now on,” he wrote while noting that he too hopes that “they [HBO] change their mind, but until then, you can see our piece about the Supreme Court [Latest episode] on HBO, on Max, and on YouTube in a few days.”

HBO defends its decision to delay the availability of Last Night Tonight With John Oliver on YouTube

HBO in an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter said that its decision to hold back on posting Last Week Tonight segments on YouTube is an effort to get more people to stream the show on its sister platform Max.

“When Last Week Tonight With John Oliver premiered on HBO, the convenience of watching on Max did not exist, so YouTube allowed flexible viewing for the main story as well as promotional exposure. We are now delaying that availability and hope those Sam's choose to watch the entire show on Max,” a spokesperson for HBO told THR.

As of the time of writing this article, the latest video on Last Week Tonight’s YouTube channel is a trailer for season 11 of the show from two weeks ago.

The channel has 9 million subscribers and almost all the segments of the show and clips posted there always have view counts in millions.

