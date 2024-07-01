'He Deserves Better...': Usher Tribute Performances At BET Awards 2024 Leaves Internet Unimpressed

The BET Awards 2024 recognized Usher with the Lifetime Achievement Award, while also making him the winner of the best male R&B/pop artist. Not only that but several big names in the music industry paid him a tribute, as they performed his tracks, recreating the nostalgic moment.

However, netizens seemed to be unimpressed looking at the way, one of the greatest artist’s mind-blowing tracks were adapted on stage, during one of the most important events.

Netizens about Usher tribute at BET Awards 2024

On June 30, the BET Awards 2024 made Usher the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award. As a part of the tribute, artists such as Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Coco Jones, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, and more took to the stage delivering some of the greatest numbers the Yeah! singer has released throughout his years in the music industry.

While many of the BET Awards viewers enjoyed the quite new take on Usher’s tracks, a few seemed upset. Expressing their displeasure, netizens were seen posting on X (formerly Twitter).

A user on the social media platform who was “disappointed” watching the tribute given by Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino, Keke Plamer, Chloe, and more stated, “I could’ve did Usher better than this!”

Another user was seen posting, “Bruh, somebody else needs to do another Usher tribute. He deserves better than that.” A similar comment by another X user read, “The Usher tribute could have been BETTER”

Amongst the many disappointed fans of Usher, one netizen stated that the Standing Next to You artist could’ve performed “his own damn tribute if THAT was how yall were going to come #BETAwards”

A funny GIF of an angry cat was too uploaded by a die-hard follower of the Love in This Club singer. The same X user also mentioned, “I just don't understand who dropped the ball for the KING OF RNB LIKE THIS?!?!?! SHOW YOURSELVES!”

The Usher tribute at BET Awards 2024

While paying tribute to Usher, artists such as Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer, Summer Walker, and more performed a medley of his songs. Joining them were, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, and Victoria Monet along with Latto.

The This is America artist performed the very hit of Usher called You Don't Have To Call, which is a 2002 single. Gambino was later joined by Keke Plamer in his track, who also performed You Make Me Wanna, during the BET Awards 2024.

