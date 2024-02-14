Who Is Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster? Everything To Know About Fashion Designer As She Responds To Singer's New Marriage

Usher’s ex-wife Tameka Foster has responded to the singer’s new marriage with Jennifer Goicoechea. Foster, who shares two children, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd with Usher, told TMZ on Tuesday that she is no longer keeping up with the personal life of her ex-husband. The fashion designer, 53, however, praised the My Boo singer for being a good dad.

Usher and Tameka Foster were married between 2007 and 2009.

Tameka Foster responds to Usher’s new marriage

Usher married long-time girlfriend and partner Jennifer Goicoechea on February 11 following his electric Super Bowl performance. Goicoechea and Usher are also parents to two children, daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello.

TMZ on Tuesday spoke to one of Usher’s ex-wives, Tameka Foster, ahead of the launch of her new reality series Bold and Bougie, and tried to get her response to the singer becoming a family man, again.

Upon being informed by the outlet interviewer that her name kept popping up after the news of Usher’s new marriage made headlines, Foster remarked, “I don't know why…I don't keep up with his personal [life], but he's a good dad, that's what I care about.”

“And he's a dope performer,” she added. Amid Tameka Foster channeling the unbothered queen energy, we are having a look at her life and career. Be sure to check it out below!

Advertisement

Who is Tameka Foster - Everything to know about her

Professional Life and Career -

Tameka, a Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) alumni, had aspirations to develop a career in the fashion industry as early as high school. She wanted to become a buyer/designer for major boutiques and eventually own one. Armed with a sharp eye for fashion, Tameka began her professional career as a retail salesperson and a manager before going on to work as a dresser for Giorgio Armani and other designer fashion houses while still being a grad student.

Tameka Foster’s impressive and still-growing clientele roster features iconic singers like Jay Z, Usher, Nas, Dr. Dre, Janelle Monet, Keri Hilson, Chris Brown, and more. Over the years, her creative work has been covered by top magazines like Esquire, GQ, Harper's Bazaar, Rolling Stone, People, and more. Tameka herself has graced the spreads of high-end fashion publications like Glamour and Essence.

Philanthropy

Besides being a highly sought-after celebrity stylist, Foster is also known for her philanthropic efforts. Through her foundations, Oakland Natives Give Back and Kile’s World Foundation, Tameka has touched the lives of many in the community.

Tameka’s Oakland Natives Give Back provides underprivileged children with backpacks, school supplies, athletic shoes, and other back-to-school necessities. It also focuses on improving the truancy and graduation rates in her hometown of California.

Additionally, her Kile’s World Foundation offers comprehensive arts education to children ranging from 10-17.

Apart from her love for fashion and giving back to the community, Tameka enjoys traveling the world and her five boys are her pride and joy, Pinkvilla understands.

ALSO READ: Who Is Swizz Beatz? Everything To Know About Rapper As He Defends Wife's Super Bowl 2024 Performance