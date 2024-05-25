ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2024: Who Are Performing This Year? Schedule, Dates & More To Know

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a legacy of Black joy, vibrant music, and rich culture, and it is returning to its homeland of New Orleans to celebrate 30 years of the festival. The annual event has spanned for generations and offers a star-studded lineup of artists and performers from the community since its inception in 1994, and this year is no different.

In fact, the 2024 version will be a celebration of the ESSENCE festival’s historic milestone which will be complemented by an artist also celebrating 20 years of his greatest album. The festival is rooted in Black legacy and is a shiny reminder of the influence it has had in fashion, iconic music, and culture and shall continue to do so for generations to come.

Here is all you need to know about the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2024:

When is the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2024?

The four-day event of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2024 will unfold in its home of New Orleans, where it debuted in 1995, starting July 4 to July 7, per the official site of ESSENCE. Additionally, an invite-only Global Black Economic Forum Summit will be held on July 2 to July 3.

New Orleans has been the annual event’s home for decades, except in 2006, when the ESSENCE fest was moved to Texas for Hurricane Katrina and was canceled due to the pandemic in 2020.

Where will it take place?

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture could not have celebrated its 30th Anniversary anywhere else but in New Orleans. Thus, the 2024 version will be held in Caesars Superdome in Louisiana, New Orleans.

What are the ticket prices?

According to the official site of ESSENCE, ticket prices for the four-day event start from $192 and go as high as $2,042 for premium seats. The prices vary based on the location of seats in the Caesars Superdome arena. One-night tickets will be priced from $80, per Axios.

More details about the ticket pre-sales and sales will be announced soon.

Who are performing this year?

The ESSENCE fest has been a hub of legacy acts that have shaped music and culture for generations to new and emerging artists from all over the globe. The riveting line-up of the festival never disappoints.

Similarly, this year some of the greatest performers, ESSENCE fest veterans, and new artists have joined the lineup for the celebration of three decades of the 2024 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola.

USHER will take the stage for a special one-night-only performance to celebrate the event’s milestone and one of his, the 20th anniversary of his chart-topping 2004 album, Confessions. He won three Grammy awards for Confessions.

The festival's organizers have yet to confirm the official date for his headlining set.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Janet Jackson will grace the stage once again after her groovy performance at the festival in 2022.

Three-time Grammy winner Victora Monét, and Birdman & Friends will also join the star-studded lineup of the 2024 ESSENCE festival. The latter celebrates 30 years of the iconic supergroup that defined New Orleans hip-hop music, Cash Money Millionaires.

DJ D-Nice will stage a special performance of his hit set, Club Quarantine Live, including artists Method Man, Sheila E, Big Boi, Donell Jones, Tweet, Lloyd, and Machel Montano.

Eight-time ESSENCE veteran and 13-time Grammy-nominated, Charlie Wilson will return to keep the event’s legacy alive. The Roots & Friends will also perform a jam session featuring Ari Lennox, Mickey Guyton, and T. Pain.

Besides the headliners, a packed-up list of riveting artists awaits at the 2024 ESSENCE Festival:

Tank and The Bangas

Teedra Moses

HaSizzle

Dawn Richard

TGT (Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank)

SWV

Ayra Starr

Busta Rhymes

Jacquees

When did the ESSENCE Festival of Culture begin?

The legacy festival goes back to 1994 when it was started as a one-time event in celebration of the 25th anniversary of a magazine for African-American women called Essence, per NewOrleans.com. The great success of the event laid the foundation for its continuation.

As per the official site, the Vice President of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, Hakeem Holmes said in an official statement, “As the festival approaches its 30-year milestone, we are excited to welcome and celebrate with all our closest family and friends around the world—whether it’s your 30th, 11th (like me), 2nd, or even first time. It promises to be an enriching four days of daytime and evening experiences.”

Hailing from New Orleans, VP Holmes expressed his thrill for the festival unraveling in its hometown. He shared that the festival generated $316 million for the state in 2023 and is looking forward to how this year’s event will benefit Louisiana and New Orleans overall.

