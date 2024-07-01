BET Awards 2024: Usher Gets Lifetime Achievement Honor; Receives Tribute From Childish Gambino, Keke Palmer And Other Stars

While the BET Awards 2024 had everyone amazed, it came up with the biggest surprise as Usher was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the prestigious evening. Several artists took to the stage to pay the R&B singer a grand tribute.

Usher receives Lifetime Achievement Award at BET Awards 2024

The Yeah! artist is widely known for the greatest tracks that he has launched throughout his career. However, Usher will now also be known for being one of the youngest superstars to receive a grand honor.

During the BET Awards 2024, which recognizes the industry’s biggest artists, he received the Lifetime Achievement Award. The honorable award celebrated his epic musical legacy. During the ceremony, many well-known artists took the stage by surprise, to pay tribute to the Good Good artist.

The mind-blowing performances began with Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, who performed the acapella version of U Don't Have to Call and was later joined by Keke Palmer.

The tribute that was paid in the form of a medley continued to groove the audience, where Palmer also delivered U Make Me Wanna and Coco Jones did his part by performing There Goes My Baby.

Several other artists, such as Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor, Latto, and more, also took the stage.

As he went towards the stage to accept his award, the Burn singer was seen being cheered on by his wife, Jenn Goicoechea Raymond. The award was presented by Kenneth Edmonds, L.A. Reid, Jimmy Jam, and Terry Lewis.

Usher joked about how the award was given to him "too early" as he addressed himself as an 8-year-old who is still “running and gunning.”

He recalled how tough it was for him to grow up without a father who “didn’t stick around because he didn’t love—or at least that was my perception of it."

Usher gave a long and inspiring speech, even though it was cut short for strong language.

The BET Awards 2024 about Usher

As per a press release that has been reported by PEOPLE, the BET's Lifetime Achievement Award salutes “special achievements and distinguished public service."

Connie Orlando, who is BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, also mentioned in a press statement that the “relationship between BET and Usher spans decades.” She continued in her statement that the singer stands on culture while also setting high standards in the music industry and in “black excellence.”

The OMG singer was also nominated for four BET Awards this year, from which he took home the best male R&B/pop artist.

