Childish Gambino Teases New Album Bando Stone & The New World; All We Know So Far

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, dropped the trailer for his upcoming film Bando Stone & The New World at this year’s BET Awards. The rapper shared a two-minute-long video on YouTube. Gambino did make a shorter version of the film's trailer so that it could run during the BET Awards commercial break. Along with the film, the rapper will also be releasing an album to accompany the film. The soundtrack album was announced during his GILGA Radio live session held in April. Meanwhile, one of the songs titled Lithonia, which was featured in the clips, was released today. Here is everything we know about Bando Stone and the New World so far.

Childish Gambino's new soundtrack album, Bando Stone & The New World

Donald Glover's fifth and last studio album, Bando Stone & The New World, is scheduled to be released this summer. It is expected to be the last record he will release under the Childish Gambino moniker. The rapper revealed to listeners his intention to create a soundtrack project in an April GILGA Radio broadcast, saying as much.

According to Uproxx, during his GILGA radio speech held in April, the rapper said, “After Atavista is released, there will be a final Childish Gambino album and a soundtrack for the fans. The soundtrack, Bando Stone & The New World, will be available this summer."

Glover's latest feature teaser gives his fans a glimpse of Bando Stone & The New World's plot and overarching themes. As well as the path the soundtrack will take moving forward. Meanwhile, he has since confirmed the dates for The New World Tour, which will take him around North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand beginning in August.

What is Childish Gambino’s Bando Stone and The New World about?

Donald Glover stars in the trailer for his next film, Bando Stone & The New World. His role stars as a post-apocalyptic rapper and actor fighting for his survival funnily. In the trailer for the film he made and starred in, actor-writer-producer Glover (as Bando Stone) must evade huge creatures and sci-fi lasers in a tropical Jurassic Island-style setting.

His alter ego, Childish Gambino, created the soundtrack. Former music sensation Bando Stone collaborates with Jessica Allain's character, a fellow survivor, and her son. Neither is particularly difficult to combat strange sci-fi monsters. Although an official plot summary for Bando Stone & The New World is currently unavailable.

Glover's character in the film faces off against a slew of terrifying computer-generated animals. The track, Lithonia, was released today, July 2, 2024. The track was featured in the trailer. While Glover has not yet announced a specific release date for the film and its soundtrack, the video confirms a summer release.

