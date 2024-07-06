'Nobody Would Say That In Detroit': Skilla Baby Does Not Consider Eminem As Detroit’s Greatest Rapper

In Keke Palmer’s recent podcast episode named Baby, This is Keke Palmer which premiered on YouTube on Tuesday (July 2), the guest Skilla Baby refuted the concept that Eminem is Detroit’s greatest rapper. The conversation was during Keke’s segment 'But the Gag Is’ and it happened at 45 minutes into the show.

Skilla Baby disagrees with Eminem's title of being Detroit’s greatest rapper

During the podcast episode, Keke Palmer asked Skilla Baby whether Em is seen as Detroit’s best rapper. She asked, "The best Detroit rapper is Eminem, but the gag is?"

Skilla Baby replied bluntly that even though Eminem may be the most successful rapper in terms of sales, he does not see it amongst the local community of Detroit. He said, "I don't know because if you think number-wise Eminem is the best Detroit rapper. But the gag is nobody would say that in Detroit."

Palmer reacted to this by saying, "Now that's tea, boo!"

Although Skilla Baby admits that Eminem has had a good commercial run, he stresses that in Detroit there have been other favorite rappers like Sada Baby, Tee Grizzley, 42 Dugg, Veeze, Big Kizz, and Rocaine among others who have also enjoyed their moments as top rappers.

Throwback to Sada Baby's thoughts on Eminem

While fans wait for the highly anticipated 12th studio album by Em, titled The Death of Slim Shady, his status as the G.O.A.T has once again become a juicy topic for discussion. However, it had never stopped. In April 2019, Sada Baby who is also a Detroit rapper, said during an interview that Eminem is not among his top five rappers from Detroit this is because Em did not impact his career significantly.

He said to Say Cheese Media, "I'm just talking about as far as music and rappers and my Top 5 and my Mount Rushmore of Detroit rappers, Em is like an honorable mention."

In addition to this point he made reference to 8 Mile a movie where Eminem played himself and even though Em may be famous worldwide for many things, he emphasized that the Rap God hitmaker does not resonate within their own community back in Michigan.

Eminem's latest singles Houdini and Tobey from the forthcoming album are out now.

